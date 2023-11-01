Mott WR Geno Seets makes one-handed grab
Our Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers High School Play of the Week this week is Mott WR Geno Seets, who made a one-handed grab in the win.
Our Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers High School Play of the Week this week is Mott WR Geno Seets, who made a one-handed grab in the win.
“I'll miss you forever and love you always,” Ryan Wolfe wrote Monday
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley remembers looking up during a game in front of his hometown crowd in Sydney, N.S., a few years ago and seeing a boy with a No. 77 jersey and the name Hinkley on the back.The boy had a big smile on his face, Hinkley recalled."That is one of my proudest moments, and I'll never forget it," he wrote in an Instagram post Monday.Hinkley, 19, has been reflecting on his hockey career after a medical exam Friday revealed a lesion on his brain, ending
Josh Dobbs will be another option at quarterback for Minnesota after starter Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles.
The San Francisco 49ers were at it again during Tuesday's NFL trade deadline day, acquiring former No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young.
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most powerful figures in American sports. How he allegedly treated journalist Jim Trotter was a misuse of that power.
The Arizona Coyotes center is talented, but after an anti-climactic head-to-head battle, Cooley might not be the right player to challenge Bedard.
William Nylander etched his name into the Leafs record books in Toronto's loss to the Kings.
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out with Ohio State at the top. The Buckeyes lead Georgia followed by Michigan.
One of Canada's top curlers, Brad Gushue, says the World Curling Federation's planning and delivery of the Pan Continental Curling Championships taking place in Kelowna, B.C., this week is an embarrassment to the sport and the competitors.Gushue is angry about a number of issues relating to this year's event, including players having limited space to warm up and practice, largely because of the decision to hold the event in a community curling club rather than an arena that is equipped with more
Jack Nicklaus on playing golf: "I would like to go play again, I play so poorly anymore it's just really not any fun. And I run out of golf balls."
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
While the D-backs want help renovating their 25-year-old stadium, the Rangers are loving life in their brand new ballpark.
KELOWNA, B.C. — Kerri Einarson made Halloween extra scary for her New Zealand opponents on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships at Kelowna Curling Club. The skip from Gimli, Man., hoarded all the tricks and treats for her surging team of vice-skip Valerie Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris, as Canada carved up Jessica Smith of New Zealand 10-1 in six ends and improved to 3-1 in the women's round robin standings. Einarson scored two in the first end, gave up
Elliott was integral to Lewis Hamilton’s string of world titles but Mercedes have won only one race in the last two seasons.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama's matchup against Kevin Durant.
The Washington Capitals center is in a league of his own when it comes to being a poor value proposition.
Francis Ngannou sure proved UFC boss Dana White wrong in every way, but he didn't completely rub it in.
The San Francisco 49ers got some needed help for their struggling defense, acquiring edge rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a third-round draft pick. The teams reached the deal just before Tuesday's deadline with the 49ers sending Washington the compensatory pick they were set to receive at the end of the third round for losing Ran Carthon to Tennessee as general manager and DeMeco Ryans to Houston as head coach last offseason. Young will team up with his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa to give the Niners (5-3) a formidable edge rushing duo and provide a needed boost for a team on a three-game losing streak.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills replenished their running back depth by signing Leonard Fournette to their practice squad on Tuesday. Fournette, a six-year NFL veteran, has been out of football since being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February. The 28-year-old fills a spot left open when the Bills signed running back Ty Johnson to their active roster after Damien Harris (neck) was placed on injured reserve 10 days ago. In a corresponding move, the Bills released defensive
There's more upheaval at the top of the NFL power rankings, as the Chiefs' stunning loss to the Broncos sparked more change.