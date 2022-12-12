Motorways Shut Across UK as Heavy Snowfall Causes Treacherous Conditions

A cold snap brought heavy snow to parts of England on December 11, forcing roads to shut amid the treacherous conditions.

This footage, filmed by Twitter user @EmmaSamms1, shows heavy snow hitting the Cotswolds area of Gloucestershire on Sunday. According to local reports the southbound M5 in Gloucestershire was shut after a multi-vehicle crash.

Elsewhere, near Essex, a section of the M25 came to a standstill as heavy snow fell on the motorway.

The Met Office issued a weather warning for the country’s south east for December 11 and 12. Credit: @EmmaSamms1 via Storyful