Motorists Traverse Treacherous Floodwaters as Storm Hits New South Wales Central Coast

Flash flooding hit parts of the New South Wales Central Coast in Australia, as intense thunderstorms hit parts of the state on February 22.

This footage, filmed by Amit Bassi, shows motorists driving through deep floodwaters along the Central Coast Highway in West Gosford.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning, urging residents to remain vigilant as “dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding and damaging winds” were forecast to hit parts of Sydney, Newcastle and Gosford. Credit: Amit Bassi via Storyful