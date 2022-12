The National Weather Service (NWS) urged people to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters as torrential rain caused flash flooding on the west coast of Hawaii’s Big Island on Monday, December 19.

Footage by Mixtli Lindsey shows motorists driving through floodwaters gushing over a bridge in Waikoloa Village in the Big Island’s northwest. Credit: Mixtli Lindsey via Storyful