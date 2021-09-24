Motorists Drive Through Floodwaters in Philadelphia After Heavy Rainfall

Motorists were confronted with flooded streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 23, after torrential downpours hit the state due to a storm system in the mid-Atlantic region.

Video posted that day shows cars driving around a patch of flooding on the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning, which was in effect until 6pm on Thursday, and asked residents to move to higher ground and avoid driving through flooded streets. Credit: @haasie20 via Storyful