Motorists Drive With Caution as Snow Storm Hits Minneapolis Highway
A strong winter storm swept over Minneapolis, Minnesota, creating blowing snow, reduced visibility, and freezing wind chills, the National Weather Service said on December 21.
This footage shows snow on Interstate 94 as motorists drive with caution.
Minnesota Department of Transportation said snow was causing challenging road conditions across Minnesota, including on I-94. Credit: @10Takes via Storyful
Video Transcript
[NO SPEECH]