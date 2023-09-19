Motorist Takes 'Mattress' in Own Hands and Wheels Bedding From Car's Open Trunk

A motorist was seen driving down a suburb of Adelaide on September 18, wheeling behind them a mattress strapped to the back of the vehicle.

Jack Kipling told Storyful that he was on a courier run when he witnessed “a very precarious driving situation that looked so funny I just had to record it!” he said.

In his video, a white car with the trunk open can be seen stopping in traffic before taking a right turn. At the back of the vehicle, a mattress is mounted on a wheeled rack for an easier commute. Credit: Jack Kipling via Storyful