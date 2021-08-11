Motorist Pulled to Safety in Pima County Amid Flash Flooding

Rescue crews said they rescued at least four people when two vehicles became stuck in floodwater in Pima County, Arizona, on August 10.

Golder Ranch Fire department said they responded to two swift water rescue calls at La Cholla and Overton crossing near Tortolita before 8am on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Tuscon warned of a strong thunderstorm, heavy rain and stream flooding in the area on Tuesday morning.

According to local reports, multiple roads in Pima County were closed due to to flooding. Credit: Golder Ranch Fire via Storyful