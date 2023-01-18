Motorist Films Pack of Coyotes Roaming Through Las Vegas

A driver captured video of a pack of coyotes roaming around a neighborhood in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, January 17.

Sean Anthony Williams filmed the canines rambling around an intersection at East Pebble and Pollock Drive. A local news outlet posted additional video of the pack in the same area on Tuesday.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, coyotes are a “common sight” throughout the state, even in large cities. Credit: Sean Anthony Williams via Storyful