Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash with car in Portsmouth, NH
A motorcycle rider was seriously hurt after a crash in Portsmouth.
Ukraine's use of Western vehicles has diminished Russia's ability to knock out the vehicles and the troops inside them in a catastrophic strike.
A fire broke out involving an electric semi-truck near 40th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix Friday morning.
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
TRURO, N.S. — The Mounties in Nova Scotia are seeking information from the public after a hit and run where an officer was struck early on Sunday morning. Police say the officer was hit by a vehicle on Highway 311 in North River, about 10 kilometres north of Truro, N.S., at about 3:20 a.m. At the time of incident, the uniformed officer had exited his vehicle when he observed a suspicious school bus parked at the side of the highway. Police say the lone occupant of the bus, a man, told the office
When it comes to car buying, you've got to take the good news when you can. According to the experts at Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price (ATP) for new cars dropped $14 to $48,275 from...
MONTREAL — The entrance to Montreal's airport rumbled with honks, groans and a few profanities on a recent afternoon as a herd of cars inched forward on the road leading to the terminals. The gridlock proved too much for some anxious travellers to bear. More than a dozen ditched their rides, some dashed hundreds of metres alongside traffic, luggage in tow, in frantic attempts to catch their flights — or to simply skip the wait. Their heads bobbed between vehicles on the boulevard that branches o
Nova Scotia RCMP are turning to the public for tips after they say a police officer was "intentionally struck" in a hit-and-run incident on Highway 311 in North River, N.S., early Sunday.According to a news release, the uniformed officer had just finished work and was on his way home when he stopped his vehicle around 3:20 a.m. after spotting a "suspicious school bus" parked on the highway.Police say the lone occupant of the bus told the officer the bus wasn't his. The man refused to identify hi
DETROIT (AP) — About 146,000 U.S. auto workers are set to go on strike this week if General Motors, Ford and Stellantis fail to meet their demands for big pay raises and the restoration of concessions the workers made years ago when the companies were in financial trouble. Shawn Fain, the combative president of the United Auto Workers union, has threatened to strike any of the three companies that hasn't reached an agreement by the time its contract with the union expires at 11:59 p.m. Eastern t
Amid the shiny new electric vehicles on display at the Vancouver Convention Centre sits a 1913 Detroit Electric. The electric car, which ran on nickel-iron batteries developed by Thomas Edison, was owned by the wife of a prominent veterinarian, who drove it around Victoria, B.C., into the mid-1960s, says Bruce Stout of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association, which restored the vehicle.The vintage car is on display at Fully Charged Live, an electric vehicle (EV), renewable and clean energy an
The ambulance was struck broadside by a pickup truck at Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
Robb Report's automotive editor took the Italian marque's first production car for a spin. Here's how it went.
California's EV sales are rising seriously quickly, and it suggests that the rest of the U.S. could follow suit.
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash in Orange County
A woman died in a one vehicle accident on a motorcycle in West Seneca.
The deputy was an Army Reservist who served six years active duty, sheriff said.
We’ve all chuckled at Americans grappling with “stick shifts” when forced to drive manual cars on the wrong side of the road in the UK.
United Airlines flight 1641 was preparing to depart Chicago O’Hare International Airport for Los Angeles on Friday evening when the incident happened
The pandemic threw every economic sector for a loop, but the automotive industry was impacted heavily as supply-related shutdowns slowed global assembly lines and made new vehicles scarce and costly....
