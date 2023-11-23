Motorcyclist killed in Martin County crash on Kanner Highway

The Canadian Press

KELOWNA, B.C. — A man whose truck got stuck in the snow west of Kelowna, B.C., needed to be rescued by an RCMP helicopter. Rescuers say the man was unharmed but the situation could have ended much worse and they are warning of a growing trend of drivers relying on online maps to navigate forest service roads. Mounties say in a statement that the man was exploring the backcountry on Tuesday near the Brenda Lake recreation area when his new four-by-four truck became stuck in the snow and he called