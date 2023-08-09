Motorcyclist dead after car collision in Port St. Lucie

Reuters Videos

STORY: South Korea Yonhap News Agency said at 12:46 p.m. (0346GMT), a tour bus carrying 38 people – including 36 Swiss scouts with a leader and bus driver, collided with a local bus in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province.The report said three of the Swiss scouts suffered minor bruises and other injuries in the accident, with two of them being taken to a nearby hospital. Five passengers on the local bus were also injured and were being treated at the hospital, according to Yonhap.South Korea on Tuesday (August 8) evacuated the majority of teenage scouts from their campsite ahead of an approaching typhoon, a major disruption to the World Scout Jamboree which has been marred by illness and criticism of its organisation and facilities.