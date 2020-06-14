Motorcycles and Quad-Bikes Join Atlanta Protests Sparked by Deadly Police Shooting

Protesters in Atlanta, Georgia, demonstrated on June 13, to call for an end to police brutality after Rayshard Brooks was killed by police in the city the previous night.

Video shows protesters marching under a highway bridge with several people riding along the road on a mix of quad-bikes and motorcycles.

Following the protests a number of people gathered late on that date at the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot by police. The restaurant was later burned down.

CNN reported that “at least 36 people” had been arrested with police using tear gas and closing an interstate following clashes with protesters.

Police said Brooks had resisted an arrest for DUI just after 10:30 pm on June 12 and had taken an officer’s taser before fleeing. Video captured the encounter at the Atlanta fast-food restaurant.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) carry out an investigation into the incident. The GBI said the APD had responded “to a complaint of a male in a vehicle parked in the drive thru asleep,” blocking other cars.

Atlanta police chief Erika Shields has resigned following the fatal shooting, with one of the officers involved being fired and another placed on administrative duty. Credit: Sean Keenan, freelance journalist via Storyful