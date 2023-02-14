Motor City Cruise vs. Greensboro Swarm - Game Highlights

The Canadian Press

Nick Taylor's second place finish at the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday made Canadian golf history. His US$2 million in winnings was the most ever won by a Canadian at a single event, even topping previous winners, as the PGA Tour significantly increased its purses this season. It also elevated the native of Abbotsford, B.C., to No. 73 in the official world golf rankings, putting five Canadians in the top 100 of the men's standings for the first time ever. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is the top-