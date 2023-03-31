Mothers want justice in cold case murder
Omaha mothers who lost their loved ones to gun violence hope for justice in a murder case that's 15 years old.
‘Every time I think about the situation I get this feeling in my chest which is pure fear,’ witness says
Eighteen female staff at a jail which has pioneered a liberal approach have had relationships with prisoners since it opened, data obtained under Freedom of Information laws has revealed.
A video of the Republican House speaker drew a blistering response from California's Democratic governor.
A woman had previously been arrested in the police chief’s death.
Suspect was arrested in December in connection with the murder of four students in their shared house
Prince Harry's privacy case should be thrown out by a judge, lawyers for the publisher of the Daily Mail have told the High Court, saying the claim has been brought "far too late" and is rejected "in its entirety". Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) says legal challenges brought by a number of high-profile individuals - including Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, as well as the Duke of Sussex - have "no real prospects of succeeding" at a trial. Following a dramatic second day which saw witness statements released at the end of the proceedings - in which Harry alleged that journalists at ANL "are criminals with journalistic powers which should concern every single one of us", and said the Royal Family had withheld information from him about phone hacking - the third day in court was less revelatory.
Katherine Koonce, 60, was found in a hallway by herself where police say she was ‘assassinated’ by shooter
Friends Robyn Renee Bodine and Tracie Shoe "were supposed to be" heading back to the airport, but never made it onto their flight, nor was their rental car returned, police said
Three lawyers who worked on District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into former President Donald Trump spoke to the Daily Beast about the case.
MONTREAL — Several police forces across Quebec are participating in joint anti-drug trafficking raids across the province targeting members of the Hells Angels and the Mafia. Police say they are conducting eight operations, including in Montreal, Laval and Estérel, in Quebec's Laurentians region. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau wouldn't say whose residences are being searched but said they involved important figures in the province's organized crime world. The raids are being conduct
‘As her daughter, it kills me to say it. As their mother, I demand it. I will fight for them’
The decision came after one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners took part in one of the country’s first public parole hearings.
The move comes as a Manhattan grand jury is believed to be nearing a decision on whether to charge Trump in a long-running hush money investigation.
The head teacher gunned down at a Christian primary school in Nashville headed "straight for the shooter" to protect her pupils, it emerged, as vigils were held across the city.
Hello, I’m a Republican lawmaker, and while I’m heartbroken over The Covenant School shooting in Nashville, please stop asking me to do something.
A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Donald Trump while the ex-president is in his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
Police in Maryland thwarted a carjacking attempt last weekend after the thieves failed to use a stick shift.Source: Montgomery County Police Department
Calgary police have identified a 15-year-old girl who was fatally shot this week as investigators try to determine whether she was the intended target or if it was a case of mistaken identity. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in an alley in the Martindale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. They say the teenager was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot and that the driver, who was not injured, immediately fled the scene before pulling over to call police. Police say investigato
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charity received $13 million from two anonymous philanthropists in its first year of operation, tax records have revealed.
Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh has not been arrested, but there have been many rumoured sightings.