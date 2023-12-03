Mothers unite in Daytona Beach to fight against gun violence, drug use
Mothers unite in Daytona Beach to fight against gun violence, drug use
Mothers unite in Daytona Beach to fight against gun violence, drug use
Orange fingernail polish helped investigators identify a missing 17-year-old whose remains were found Tuesday in the backyard of her neighbor’s home in Indiana, authorities said.
Global News Calgary anchor Leslie Horton garnered praise for her empowering response to a viewer's pregnancy inquiry.
John Turscak told FBI agents he attacked Derek Chauvin on Black Friday because he believed it had a symbolic connection to Black Lives Matter.
Homicide investigators say a father and son were the victims of a double homicide at their home in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday night.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a Saturday statement that a 46-year-old man and his 13-year-old son were killed at their home in the 6200 block of Goldsmith Road.Officers were first called to the house around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, when they found the bodies of the two victims.Though police say they're still trying to find the motive behind
The new federal lawsuit alleges that a North Carolina teen girl found a hidden camera in the bathroom of an American Airlines flight.
VANCOUVER — Ibrahim Ali's lawyer says the 13-year-old girl he's accused of murdering in a British Columbia park wasn't the "innocent" depicted in a "rose-coloured" portrayal by the Crown at trial. Kevin McCullough told the B.C. Supreme Court jury in his closing arguments that the version of the girl's lifestyle presented by the Crown is "at best, a partial picture" or "at worst, a lie." He says the Crown's case rests on the belief it would have been out of character for the teen to have sex with
Prosecutors said that after wearing the American flag as an Olympian, Klete Keller "threw that flag in a trash can" on January 6, 2021.
“I’m sorry but mother has been getting kinda money greedy recently cause ain’t no way she needs to make it $20 to see one time she’s literally a billionaire,” one Swiftie tweeted.
CALGARY — Police say a man with ties to Vancouver, Edmonton and Halifax has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Calgary. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the Beltline neighbourhood, south of downtown, just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Police say they found the 40-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. Video collected from the area shows the man had been walking along 10th Avenue S.W. when a dark-coloured SUV pulled up and an occupant fired multiple shots before fleeing. Police say th
Despite convictions and arrests, a longtime friend still considers it ‘impossible’ that the anyone in the respected Adelson family could be entangled in the notorious murder of an FSU law professor.
Patrick Scott, 59, was charged with murder after human remains were found on his property
Brianna, 16, was stabbed to death with a hunting knife.
A man accused of fatally shooting four people in Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood last weekend was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces for 11 years, a court heard earlier this year.Jamie Randy Felix was arrested early Friday morning and charged with four counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Court records show Felix had no criminal record until recently, when he was given a two-year suspended sentence and supervised probation after pleading guilty to assault c
A seemingly endless number of Facebook commenters responded to the purported news with the remark, "Amen!"
In Endgame, his second hagiography of Harry and Meghan, author Omid Scobie variously describes the Princess of Wales as “cold”, “keen” and “inscrutable”.
Kept in the dark. Forced to sit in silence. Fed only meager rations. These and even more chilling scraps of information are beginning to show how hostages survived in Hamas captivity.
Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have gone to Florida to repatriate a former Montreal resident charged with the murder of his former girlfriend, who was found strangled in the Nation River in eastern Ontario 48 years ago.Rodney Nichols, now 81, is expected to make his first court appearance by video link on Saturday.Unidentified for decades, Jewell Parchman Langford was long known only as the "Nation River Lady" — after the location where her body was discovered in 1975.This wil
Thanksgiving was...A LOT, so let's take a breather and just laugh at these signs.
All the latest Coronation Street spoilers, pictures and gossip from the cobbles.
"When something like this happens, I feel personally that we have to speak out," said Schwarzenegger while hosting families of hostages in Los Angeles