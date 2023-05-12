Mother's Day Gift Ideas | Morning Blend
If you still haven't found that perfect gift for mom, not to worry! Lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez joins us with some ideas.
If you still haven't found that perfect gift for mom, not to worry! Lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez joins us with some ideas.
The extremist congresswoman claimed she “laughed and laughed” with the former president after his lie-soaked appearance.
The monarch’s former press secretary speaks out.
A video of Ben Affleck posted by The Hollywood Fix is going viral, showing the actor appearing to slam a car shut before frowning at the camera.
But Ukraine has reportedly called it a "positional struggle," and Zelenskyy has said Kyiv still needs more time.
‘It’s simple, folks,’ President tells US
D.J. Shalvey and Tara Stottlemyer, who run a farm in Catawba County, were sentenced Thursday to 41 months and 8 months, respectively, by a D.C. federal judge.
Eric Trump reportedly kicked the speakers off the tour, according to attorney Alan Dershowitz
The local authorities found a scorched Su-24 on the tarmac after seeing videos of the burning aircraft on social media, per independent Russian media.
Blake Lively is celebrating turning 35 with an Instagram photo of her strong abs and legs in a bikini. Blake has worked with trainer Don Saladino for years.
The mountainous creature was first documented in 1967 but wasn’t identified until now.
Harry will ‘come limping home’ when marriage ‘ends in tears’ says diarist and former minister Chris Mullin
The assault took place in Ontario last weekend
It was "as chilling as anything I've seen on television since Jan. 6," said the host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
The MSNBC host called out the rival network over this week's widely panned event featuring the former president.
The CEO of swimwear is back and better than ever.
The CNN host tried to defend his network for hosting a Donald Trump town hall this week.
Camila Cabello just dropped an epic photo bomb on Instagram, featuring a snap of herself in a killer bikini. HIIT and strength training sessions keep her fit.
OTTAWA — It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that a bid for the team by real estate developers Remington Group will not proceed. Reynolds was believed to be attached to that bid. ESPN's Emily Kaplan was first to report the news. Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently purchased Welsh soccer club AFC Wrexham. The team has been the feature of a hit documentary show that was r
The marketing guru behind Budweiser’s “Whassup!” and “Talking Frogs” advertisements has criticised the company for destroying its reputation.
The six children and their older twin sisters rose to fame on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8, which became Kate Plus 8 when Jon and wife Kate Gosselin divorced