Mother whose 3 daughters killed by father in Sacramento County speaks publicly for the first time, advocates for domestic violence bill

The mother of three girls who were murdered by their father outside of a church in Sacramento in February spoke publically for the first time on Monday since the death of her children. Standing alongside loved ones and lawmakers, while speaking in Spanish, Ileana Gutiérrez expressed grief for her three daughters, Samantha Gutiérrez, 13; Samia Gutiérrez, 10; and Samarah Gutiérrez, 9, while at the same time stating that California's legal system isn't doing enough to protect victims and children. "Because of a system that does not do its job, because of a judge that doesn't take seriously that someone has a mental illness, this is something that nobody should go through. It's something really horrifying to go through," Gutiérrez said while using a tissue to wipe away the tears running down her face.