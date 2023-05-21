Mother urges schools do more after student brings AR-15 on campus
A mother is urging schools to do more after a teen brought an AR-15 and ammunition to her daughter's school, Bostrom Alternative High School.
At 20 years old, Montrealer Gisèle-Rose Wagner may give up on her dream of becoming a nurse after wasting thousands of dollars and countless hours on a test she has been unable to pass. Four times she's tried — and failed. "I feel kind of hopeless because I have done it so many times," said Wagner. "Usually you have three shots, but sometimes you can annul an exam for different reasons." That's what Wagner did — annulling one failed attempt, hoping adjustments to the controversial exam in March
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesIt’s becoming increasingly obvious that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the precipice of officially launching a presidential campaign. From his recent trips to crucial states like New Hampshire and Iowa, to the usual international trip undertaken by potential presidents, a quest for the highest office in the land is on the horizon for DeSantis.There are those who contend his candidacy embodies a new fresh face within the Republican P
Melissa Tempel said she was informed May 15 that superintendent James Sebert has recommended she be terminated as a teacher after she spoke out.
More than a dozen parents and students alleging sexual violence at some Quebec high schools came together Friday to call for a law to prevent and fight the issue in secondary schools. At a news conference Friday in Montreal, several young women and parents — some holding signs reading "No means no" and "#sexualassaultawareness" — took turns speaking about their experiences, denouncing the way their school administration and boards handled allegations of sexual assault. They, along with several p
New Brunswick's education minister is blaming the media for widespread public backlash over the review of Policy 713. "The message that I've been saying hasn't been clearly heard or communicated by the press, for whatever the reason," Bill Hogan said on Friday. Protests involving hundreds of people have taken place this week in several communities around the province. Most recently, on Friday, students from Kennebecasis Valley High and Rothesay High rallied in the Quispamsis Arts and Culture Par
A transgender girl in Mississippi is not participating in her high school graduation ceremony because school officials told her to dress like a boy and a federal judge did not block the officials' decision, an attorney for the girl's family said Saturday. Linda Morris, staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union's Women’s Rights Project, said the ruling handed down late Friday by U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel in Gulfport, Mississippi, “is as disappointing as it is absurd.” “Our client is being shamed and humiliated for explicitly discriminatory reasons, and her family is being denied a once-in-a-lifetime milestone in their daughter’s life,” Morris said.
“We want to make sure that everyone feels comfortable and accepted,” a spokesperson said.
Another Progressive Conservative MLA is questioning the Higgs government's review of the the province's school LGBTQ policy, saying he wants to ensure the outcome hasn't been "predetermined." "What I would like is to have a true review, with no predetermined outcome," said Ross Wetmore, the MLA for Gagetown-Petitcodiac. "So let's have a review and have all the stakeholders have the opportunity to bring forward their concerns." Asked if he felt there is a predetermined outcome, Wetmore said that'
Students at a Coquitlam middle school are learning about the dangers of online misinformation using tools to help spot the difference between fact and fiction. Mason Foulkes, a grade 6/7 teacher at Maple Creek Middle School, says children are inundated daily with online misinformation and disinformation. "All of your information now is coming from social media feeds. Unverified sources. Misinformation spreads like wildfire. It's the new way we need to prepare our kids for the future." Foulkes's
After more than three years of having their payments paused as part of COVID-19 relief efforts, federal student loan borrowers will soon have to resume payments. Exactly when remains unknown, even...
The hashtag #TeacherQuitTok currently has over 244 million views on TikTok, as some creators even film themselves packing up their jobs for good.
The alleged sexual assault was reported Friday morning.
Ahead of Pride Month, in June, the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division has approved three new Pride logos. The Board of Education approved the logos at their regular meeting on Monday. Superintendent Garette Tebay said that the approval was a significant step. The board initially approved the creation of a single logo in June, 2021 and the process for this began in mid-April, 2023. “We have a group of staff leaders who are looking at inclusive education and gender and sexual identity and that th
The discharged amount totals $42 billion in debt and comes after temporary changes to the public service loan forgiveness (PSLF) program.
An exam board has apologised to GCSE candidates for a "disappointing" 100-year error in a history exam paper which candidates say put them off.
Full Story: https://wfts.tv/43allee After almost 40 years in the classroom, Dee Deal is retiring from teaching at Tarpon Springs High School. She graduated from this high school in 1979, and after graduating from college, she returned to teach and never left.
When you make monthly payments toward a loan, you expect the balance you owe to go down. For many student loan borrowers, that isn't the case. Find Out: New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies...