Mother speaks out about son's shooting death
Mother speaks out about son's shooting death
Mother speaks out about son's shooting death
Jordan DeMay, 17, killed himself after being blackmailed by a group of men overseas who posed as a woman on Instagram and coerced him into sending them nudes. His mother tells Andrea Blanco how she hopes the extradition and prosecution of the suspects will set a precedent for the handling of sextortion cases
A frantic search ensued for three hours after the boy vanished from an IKEA in Brooklyn. He later died after he was pulled from the Erie Basin.
NBC News via YouTubeOn the day of 20-year-old Dominic Russo’s funeral last year, a comment appeared on his online obituary. “I love you my nug,” read the comment posted under the name Mackenzie Shirilla—Russo’s girlfriend. “I will never stop thinking about you.”Russo, along with his 19-year-old friend Davion Flanagan, died on July 31, 2022 when Shirilla—then just 17—murdered the two by smashing straight into a building at 100 miles per hour in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, Ohio. Shirilla
“Isaac just stabbed me,” the father called out to his wife, police said.
“Choices have consequences,” police said.
The New York cop allegedly sabotaged a police manhunt, allowing the gang leader to escape the country, officials said.
A homicide investigation is ongoing.
Christopher Thomas Binns, who appeared on TV as hospital DJ Ivan Brackenbury, was handed a suspended prison term.
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was arrested and has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a member of Congress. Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message — using a racist term for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — on Aug. 5, court records show. Investigators traced her phone number and she later admitted to making the threateni
Toronto police say the city's latest homicide victim was physically attacked on a downtown street before he fell to the ground and was struck by a passing vehicle late Tuesday.Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price, of the police's homicide unit, identified the victim as Douglas James MacDonald, 54, of Toronto.MacDonald was pronounced dead after he was found in the middle of Sherbourne Street north of Queen Street East late Tuesday. Police say they received several calls about a person struck at about 10:50 p.
“Criminals who take advantage of elderly individuals, whose income is often fixed, are absolutely appalling,” a Homeland Security Investigations agent said.
Justin McLaughlin died in October 2021 after an incident at a railway station in Glasgow.
The man suffered a “cardiac event” in a driveway after the fight, deputies said.
The alleged WhatsApp chat where the messages were sent was active from 2018 to 2022
Sidney Powell advertised a new promo code for her store off the back of the indictment, offering 20% off her books, signed photos, and other merch.
Special Counsel Jack Smith raised new conflict of interest concerns Wednesday about another attorney representing one of former President Trump's co-defendants in his classified documents case in Florida, according to a court filing. Smith's office asked Judge Aileen Cannon to hold a hearing on conflicts that could be posed by attorney John Irving's representation of Carlos De Oliveira -- the property manager charged with obstruction offenses in the latest superseding indictment brought by Smith -- given Irving's representation of at least three witnesses that the special counsel intends to call at trial.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows will get a court hearing on his request to move the Georgia election racketeering case against him to federal court from state court.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to ProliferateNiger Soldiers Killed in Attacks by Armed Group, Ecowas SaysGlobal Yields Reach 15-Year Highs as Rate-Hike Worries BuildChina Evergrande Group Files Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in New YorkKen Griffin Reshaped Law Banning
A 9-year-old child shot and killed a 6-year-old in Jacksonville, Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
The couple — who married in 2008 — has been enjoying a getaway to Spain as they marked the special milestone
“If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you," a Texas woman allegedly said in a voicemail to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.