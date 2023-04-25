Mother raises awareness on dangers of street racing after death of daughter
St. Petersburg Police arrested nearly 70 people, including juveniles, for participating in an illegal street racing event over the weekend. Police said at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, people gathered between two buildings on Roosevelt Blvd. for an event involving drivers doing doughnuts and other dangerous street racing activity. St. Pete Police released a video showing drivers acting recklessly and passengers hanging out the windows of the vehicles.