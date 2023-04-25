Mother raises awareness on dangers of street racing after death of daughter

WFTS-Tampa

St. Petersburg Police arrested nearly 70 people, including juveniles, for participating in an illegal street racing event over the weekend. Police said at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, people gathered between two buildings on Roosevelt Blvd. for an event involving drivers doing doughnuts and other dangerous street racing activity. St. Pete Police released a video showing drivers acting recklessly and passengers hanging out the windows of the vehicles.