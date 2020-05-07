'Mother Nature Putting on a Show': Strong Winds Send Waves Over Cliffs in Western Australia

Damaging winds whipped up massive swells off the southern coast of Western Australia, with waves seen bursting above the sea cliffs near Albany on May 6.

Abnormally high tides and dangerous surf conditions were forecast for most of the state’s south coast by the Bureau of Meteorology. Wind gusts as powerful as 76 km/h were observed in Albany on the Wednesday.

The wild weather was wrought on the state by a cold front, which was predicted to move east into South Australia, bringing damaging winds and dangerous surf conditions to much of that state including the capital city Adelaide.

“Mother Nature putting on a show in Albany,” Instagram user tonirubes posted alongside this video, showing wild conditions at Tordirrup National Park. Credit: tonirubes via Storyful