Mother of missing 2-year-old Oklahoma girl facing charges in Indiana

CBC

For most 13-year-olds, the goals are modest: do well in school, get along with your friends, keep your parents off your back. Few are contemplating competing at the Olympic Games. But that's where Toronto teenager and skateboarding sensation Fay De Fazio Ebert finds herself. With a little more than a year to go before the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she is in prime position to represent Canada on the world's biggest sporting stage. "I didn't realize it would get to this point, it's kind