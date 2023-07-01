Mother of man killed in fiery 6-vehicle crash on I-10 talks crash investigation

Arizona’s Department of Public Safety accuses a man of speeding and using TikTok on his phone before causing a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed five people along Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard in January. ABC15 first told you about an arrest on Thursday. But, now the mother of one of the victims in the freeway pile-up is talking about the arrest. The charred debris all over I-10 near Chandler Boulevard is gone, but the devastating memories remain for Sarah Standifird.