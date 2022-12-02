Mother of man gunned down near Beuchel says his loved ones are desperate for justice
Mother of man gunned down near Beuchel says his loved ones are desperate for justice
Mother of man gunned down near Beuchel says his loved ones are desperate for justice
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Army awarded a $1.2 billion contract to Raytheon Technologies Co for six National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) for Ukraine on Wednesday, the Pentagon said. The United States has approved sending Ukraine a total of eight NASAMS to help fend off Russian missile and drone attacks. Ukraine received its first delivery of two NASAMS air defense systems in November.
How far off is Mercer International Inc. ( NASDAQ:MERC ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...
The Bellefonte Borough council has been working on the amendment for several years.
From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Marco Polo Marine Ltd.'s ( SGX:5LY ) during the past 12 months. That...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In preparation for their upcoming series “George & Tammy,” Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain spent months learning the songs that George Jones and Tammy Wynette made famous, working with a vocal coach and making the pilgrimage to Nashville to record. “The studio we recorded at butted up against the cemetery where George and Tammy are,” Shannon said. “We would go visit them. It was like this kind of spiritual odyssey that we went on.” The two Grammy winners and Country
Has the effort to cut Oklahoma’s grocery tax hit roadblock?
Native American Heritage Month: A look at Seneca Nation's impact on Western New York's economy
Yes, more snow is likely on the way. See what’s predicted.
Severe winter weather in western Montana prompted a snow squall warning in the area on Thursday, December 1.This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by meteorologist Lewis Dortch, shows snowy scenes, including a child building a snowman, from their home in Missoula on Thursday morning. Credit: Lewis Dortch via Storyful
New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia
STORY: "The amounts are staggering because there appears to be a targeting of Ukraine's infrastructure," he said.Malpass characterized Russia's war in Ukraine as "grinding," adding that the World Bank has disbursed $18 billion to Ukraine so far, much of it from the U.S."I don't detect donor fatigue," he said. "I do detect urgency in the world for making progress on this."
Harry Styles had the No. 1 movie (Don't Worry Darling) and the No. 1 song ("As It Was") at the same time — and sold out all 42 dates of his tour. "Doing shows is my favorite thing to do in the world," the 28-year-old said. Scene-stealing actress Jennifer Coolidge, 61, finally got the recognition she deserves, winning her first Emmy for The White Lotus, a role she almost turned down because "I didn't like the way I looked," she told Variety. Now 60, Michelle Yeoh reinvented herself again this year as an indie-movie queen in the sci-fi sensation Everything Everywhere All at Once.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le
Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile
In Week 13, the Dolphins and Niners will play high-powered offense, the Eagles will be forced to scrap it out with the Titans, while the Jets and Vikings will feature a Mike White vs. Kirk Cousins shootout.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a