Mother of man gunned down near Beuchel says his loved ones are desperate for justice

People

Harry Styles had the No. 1 movie (Don't Worry Darling) and the No. 1 song ("As It Was") at the same time — and sold out all 42 dates of his tour. "Doing shows is my favorite thing to do in the world," the 28-year-old said. Scene-stealing actress Jennifer Coolidge, 61, finally got the recognition she deserves, winning her first Emmy for The White Lotus, a role she almost turned down because "I didn't like the way I looked," she told Variety. Now 60, Michelle Yeoh reinvented herself again this year as an indie-movie queen in the sci-fi sensation Everything Everywhere All at Once.