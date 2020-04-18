Mother Introduces Bedtime Ritual to Ease Daughter's Anxiety During the COVID-19 Pandemic

An Australian mother has introduced a new bedtime ritual to help her toddler wind down amid the upheaval of their routine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage recorded by Brisbane mother Jaimee Mahony on April 15 shows her two-year-old daughter Georgia repeating positive affirmations about herself before bedtime.

Mahony said she had noticed that Georgia had become anxious in recent weeks.

“Coronavirus has completely changed our family’s routine,” she said. “We’re working from home, she’s no longer in daycare, the kids can’t see their grandparents. Georgia’s little world had been turned on its head.”

Mahony said she started practicing self-affirmations with her daughter so Georgia could manage her feelings and develop a healthy sense of self.

“Our little ritual has helped her but surprisingly it has also helped me,” she said. “I’m so grateful for these magic moments” they’re a welcome distraction from the overwhelming news of coronavirus, she added. Credit: Jaimee Mahony via Storyful