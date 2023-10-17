Mother of French-Israeli hostage appeals for her return

STORY: "I saw that she was in stable condition but I am very worried about her," Keren Schem told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday in Tel Aviv. "I'm begging the world to bring my baby back home. She only went to a party, to a festival party, to have some fun and now she's in Gaza."

Asked whether the family was also in touch with the French government to secure her release, the mother said they are asking everyone to do what they can.

In a briefing earlier on Tuesday, an Israeli military spokesperson described the Hamas video of Mia Schem as "psychological terror against Israeli citizens."

The 21-year-old was among the scores of hostages captured from Israel by Hamas militants on October 7, during the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israeli history.

Israel has responded with a massive bombardment of Gaza that has killed more than two thousand Palestinians and injured over ten thousand, according to the Hamas government office.