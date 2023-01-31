Mother found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside, Tampa Police say
A homicide is under investigation in New Tampa after police said a mother was found dead next to a vehicle with a sleeping toddler inside. TPD said officers were called to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Dr. inside of the Easton Park subdivision around 10 p.m. There, they found the victim dead from upper body trauma next to a Ford EcoSport SUV. Inside the SUV, police said they found a sleeping toddler, under the age of two, in a car seat. He was not injured, police said, and is now in the care of a relative.