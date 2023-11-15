Mother Of Convicted Charlie Adelson Appears In Court To Face Murder Charge
A 17-year-old youth who was arrested on Monday in connection with last month's homicide of a 19-year-old woman in the Limoilou borough of Quebec City has appeared in youth court. He was charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault with a weapon, attempted murder and aggravated assault.Although the proceedings took place in youth court, prosecutor Hugo Breton said a request has been made for the youth to face an adult sentence if he's found guilty. "It's really the entire set of circumstances
Last week, Charlie Adelson was convicted of orchestrating the murder of his sister’s husband. Now their mother faces charges in the case
Special agent Johnathan Buma told Congress that FBI leadership ignored his warnings about Russian influence operations involving Rudy Giuliani.
Fulton County prosecutors filed an emergency request for a protective order in the Georgia election subversion case Tuesday after recorded statements made by multiple defendants as part of their plea deals were made public. On Monday, ABC News and The Washington Post published footage of the proffer sessions, which showed the four defendants who pleaded…
Kelly Ann Schutte, 35, was put on administrative leave after she was accused by authorities of sexually assaulting a student
When a gunfight broke out between Houston police and a carjacking suspect, John Lally jumped into action. Lally, a former convicted criminal, helped by dragging 29-year-old police officer John Gibson to safety.
Jennifer Weisselberg was evicted from her home, and lost custody of her kids — she thinks it's retaliation for blowing the the whistle on the Trump Org.
Eight juveniles are facing murder charges in the “senseless” beating death of a 17-year-old Las Vegas high school student that was caught on video, police say.
“I am just young and dumb,” he repeatedly said prior to his sentencing, according to his defense attorney.
Her car had been set on fire, Russell County officials said.
Hunter Biden asked a federal judge to subpoena to Donald Trump and Bill Barr to ask about possible political pressure in his federal gun case.
Here’s what we know so far.
Rita Roberts was killed a few months after moving to Belgium from Cardiff in 1992, but remained unidentified until this year.
Former directors of a defunct used car dealership in Fredericton have pleaded guilty to several fraud charges in connection with vehicle trade-ins and sales that left customers on the hook to third-party creditors for tens of thousands of dollars.Peter Kennedy, former director of W&P Auto Sales, pleaded guilty in New Brunswick Court of King's Bench on Tuesday to 12 counts of fraud exceeding $5,000, and two counts of fraud not exceeding $5,000.Kennedy appeared in court in person, alongside his as
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they've arrested six people and seized about $200,000 worth of illegal drugs, firearms and other prohibited weapons after a months-long investigation that spanned several cities in Ontario and Quebec.In a press release Monday, police said they had laid 42 drugs and firearms-related charges after executing nine search warrants on Thursday in Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Ont., Carleton Place, Ont., and Gatineau, Que.An OPP-led joint forces guns and gangs team began look
LONDON (AP) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28 when he was struck by an opponent's skate blade in the Elite Ice Hockey League game at Sheffield’s home arena in central England. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck inj
The teen's father reportedly called 911 after her mother discovered blood on the floor and walls of her bedroom
A 5-year-old girl whose body was found encased in concrete and dumped in the woods of rural southeast Georgia has been identified nearly 35 years later, authorities said Monday as they announced the child's mother and a live-in boyfriend have been charged with her murder. DNA tests that began years ago and a crucial tip investigators received in January finally enabled them to determine that Kenyatta Odom was the young victim known for decades only as Baby Jane Doe. Kenyatta was killed in her hometown of Albany, Georgia, before her body was dumped 110 miles (177 kilometers) away outside the small city of Waycross, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Jason Seacrist said.
Toronto police say they have located a driver of a vehicle that mounted a curb and killed a man sleeping on the ground early Tuesday. The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Scott Street and Wellington Street East, not far from Toronto's St. Lawrence Market.According to police, SUV dragged the man before the driver fled the scene. Police say they have now located both the driver and the vehicle with help from the public. Earlier in the day, Insp. Jeff Bangild said the man w
A major with the Royal Canadian Air Force faces a long list of charges after border officers seized more than a dozen prohibited firearms and allegedly found undeclared guns "hidden" among his belongings when they were shipped back to Canada.Maj. Kendrick Barling returned to the country in August after being posted in the U.S. for five years, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) wrote in a news release.His household goods were shipped through Canadian Forces Base Trenton where "numerous unde