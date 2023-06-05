Mother Confronts Anti-LGBT Protesters at West Hollywood Pride Festival

A mother confronted a group of anti-LGBTQ+ protesters at WeHo Pride in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, June 3.

Footage recorded by Josh Bocanegra, a local entrepreneur and California congressional candidate, shows his mother engaging with a row of protesters holding religious signs condemning homosexuality.

Bocanegra’s mother can be seen wearing rainbow-colored earrings and shaking her head at the protesters.

“Some religious protesters were at the #WeHoPride festival. My mom, who is a Christian, wasn’t having it. Go Mom,” Bocanegra wrote. Credit: Josh Bocanegra via Storyful