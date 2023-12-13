Mother accuses Boston fertility doctor of using his own sperm

Evening Standard

Ed Sheeran shared a rare photo with wife Cherry Seaborn as he posted images from his recent tour.The pair, who tied the knot in 2019, have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight but the singer, 32, recently sparked concerns when he hinted at marital issues on his seventh album, Autumn Variations, released in September.On the record Sheeran appeared to recall how their romance hit a rocky patch, with one song hinting that Seaborn “may have called time on their relationship”.