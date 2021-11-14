Mostly sunny & breezy Sunday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Russell Wilson's return from injury for the Seahawks against the Packers headlines a packed Week 10 slate in the NFL.
We're in the double-digit weeks now! Here's Dalton Del Don with his lineup tips for every Week 10 game.
Patrick Mahomes has passed for more than 278 yards just once in his last seven games. Can he rebound on the road against a stingy Raiders defense?
Morgan Rielly scored with 12 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame squandering a two-goal, third-period lead.
Another victorious return to Toronto for Dwane Casey.
Pascal Siakam is excited to be back to full speed.
The Carolina Hurricanes paused their beef with the Montreal Canadiens for a good cause.
Get ready for your Week 10 fantasy football matchups with our overall positional rankings.
Big news out of Pittsburgh.
The former Grizzlies and Kings head coach announced Saturday he will step away from his position after being diagnosed with "a treatable form of cancer."
Nick Nurse gave Dwane Casey a quick hat tip for his work with the Pistons.
OBJ's time in Cleveland didn't end well, but he thanked just about everyone involved.
Tommy Paul won the first ATP Tour title of his career, beating Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to capture the Stockholm Open on Saturday.
Anthony Davis ripped the Lakers after their miserable third quarter in Friday's game.
CHESTE, Spain (AP) — Honored by fans, opponents, other athletes and celebrities, Valentino Rossi put an end to his acclaimed career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the final MotoGP race of the season in Spain on Sunday. Race-winner Francesco Bagnaia and the other riders followed Rossi after the race until the veteran Italian stopped in front of the grandstands to salute his fans. Members from other teams awaited him on the pitlane to honor the 42-year-old Italian after he co
OBJ will reportedly see game action just four days after being signed by the Rams.
One of the most dominant sprinters on the international speed skating scene is making an impact early in the 2021-22 long track campaign. Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., won his second 500-metre medal in three days with silver in Sunday's men's competition at the season-opening World Cup in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland. On Friday, the 29-year-old picked up bronze after twice reaching the podium, including a gold medal performance, in February at the world championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers shut down Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Minnesota Timberwolves disappeared with him. Paul George scored 23 points, Reggie Jackson added 21 points and the Clippers won 129-102 on Saturday night for their seventh victory in a row. Towns was held to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting in his first single-digit scoring game since 2018. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts, ending his streak of making at least two in the season’s first 11 games. “We’re fro
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Marchessault each scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 7-4 on Saturday night. Vegas extended its win streak to 8-2-0 since Oct. 26 after opening the season 1-4-0. The Golden Knights also continued dominating the Canucks, improving to 9-0-2 all-time since 2017. After Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko was called for delay of game for knocking his own net off the post, Marchessault scored his 100th goal as a Golden Knight t
Drew Timme had 37 points.