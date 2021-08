The Canadian Press

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: NOT EXTRA SPECIAL Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and the World Series champion Dodgers have been hitting on almost all cylinders this season. Except when it comes to extra innings, that is. Los Angeles lost its 11th straight game in extras Friday night, falling to the Angels 4-3 at Dodger Stadium. The major league record for consecutive extra-inning losses in a season is 12 by the expansion Montreal Expos in 1969. Overall, the Dodgers are 1-12 in