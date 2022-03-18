The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

IMMAN ADAN: [INAUDIBLE] Raptors. And we're going to start with our Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes. What is a development in his game that's been a pleasant surprise to you?

ASAD ALVI: His post game has just exploded, where he went from starting the season just kind of playing like this face up guard. Sometimes, he would kind of come off DHO and attack the basket, right? But now he's just getting downhill, attacking, getting into the post, three, two bumps, and he's going-- spinning over either shoulder, finishing.

And I think with Scottie, it's not even-- I think every day is a positive development. But just to be able to see him take on so many roles so quickly--

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: --it's been incredible. I didn't think that he'd be able to be this much of a five-tool player where it's like-- he literally can be any role on the team.

IMMAN ADAN: Starting point guard one day, starting center the next.

ASAD ALVI: Yeah, so like, it-- there's nothing but positives there. His touch around the basket is so much better than I thought it would be. And it's improved. Like, he's gotten more downhill, he's gotten more focused. And especially these last couple of weeks, he's kind of realized-- he's like, oh, I should be getting my offense. And him learning to kind of balance the team game versus when he's the option to score--

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: --it's been incredible. Like, him leading the bench unit has been-- that's been probably my favorite development of the season. It's like, OK, he knows how he can get his own when needed.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah, that's been my fave as well. All right, so next up, Gary Trent Jr.

ASAD ALVI: Gary Trent Jr., positive develop-- well, the defense is obvious, right? Not that he's the best defender still, but he's become at least not an active negative, right? And he has-- like, his fast hands, he disrupts a lot of people's handles. And he gets under people's skin.

Like, just him being that much of a disrupter on defense, for good and bad sometimes. But it's good to have that guy. And that's been one positive.

And the other positive has just been him being able to fit his offense into the team concept. So last season, I think when he first joined, it was kind of like, oh, Gary's hitting shots. Gary's just going to keep shooting shots, right? And it felt like it was a separate offense from the team.

IMMAN ADAN: To be fair, he was playing with a team that was very much tanking.

ASAD ALVI: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: And he was given the opportunity to do that, yes.

ASAD ALVI: Yeah, but this season, I think early in the season, it was kind of a question mark. It was like, OK, how do we kind of fit in his pump fake, one dribble into a mid-range? And then the way he's kind of developed in relocating off ball, making sure that he's in the right spots, and then basically able to find his offense within the team concept has been incredible.

And just the fact that he's been such a lightning rod, it's been a great positive development, the fact that he's been able to fit his game in seamlessly. And because of the way he's fit it in, that's why when Gary's hot, the team can just easily get him looks over and over and over again. Because there's multiple ways to get Gary open. And he knows how to use the team and use his teammates to do that.

And recently, he's also started to learn how to use his gravity to get shots for other people.

IMMAN ADAN: Oh, my gosh.

ASAD ALVI: Maybe-- maybe it was just because he was sick. But hey, that Clippers game, he passed-- he drew a defender--

IMMAN ADAN: He was finding--

ASAD ALVI: He was finding people.

IMMAN ADAN: --finding Pascal quite often.

ASAD ALVI: He found two open 3's, so good for Gary.

IMMAN ADAN: No, that's fun. He was leading the league in deflections for a good chunk of the season. I mean, you're exactly right.

Next up, a guy we actually haven't seen quite much of recently, is OG Anunoby. Some positives from him? I hope we can get him back because he matters so much to this team.

ASAD ALVI: Oh, I think the biggest positive is that kind of-- what he showed early in the season was that he could-- once he got going and he kind of found his shot again, he was legitimately carrying the team.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: And he had a couple iffy games to start, which was all the Raptors as they were trying to find their rotation, and they were playing Goran Dragic for who knows why. But once they kind of settled in, OG was playing great until he hurt his finger. And the 3-point shot might be down this season, which is what it is. Like, you live with it.

But I think OG's role as being basically-- he's the best defender on the team. I think Fred is probably-- Fred is a guard, so it's a little bit different. But you know when OG's missing because he just ices every single hole.

Until we got Thad Young, there was no player that does all the different things that OG kind of does. And Thad Young is very much an old player. Like, he's only, like, 20% of what maybe OG does. But--

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: --OG Anunoby, the fact that he was basically able to grow his game--

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: --like, you saw him doing more stuff off the dribble. You're seeing him now take these fadeaways, take these mid-range shots, do some creation. And his post game has been unreal.

Like, I think the one thing that we were worried about was, OK, OG, you're taking all these possessions. Like, his true shooting's going to come down. And it has, mostly because of the jump shots.

But it's mostly been him trying to expand his game. Like, his core game's still hyper-efficient. He gets to the bucket whenever he wants, and he puts it in the hole.

And we've seen him have really big moments this season--

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: --in leadership. So the biggest thing with OG is being able to take a leadership role on the team. And that's been a positive development throughout. And I feel bad that he's been hurt, because there's been dumb injuries. But if we had OG fully healthy with this squad, I think it would be scary--

IMMAN ADAN: Scary times, scary times. And even to the 3-point shot, I know by numbers, it's been down. But tell me if I'm wrong, but it feels like he goes through stretches where when he's healthy, it's lights out. It's like OG 40-plus percent.

And then he goes through really cold stretches where he just can't hit a shot. And that's kind of-- and you can kind of chalk that up to, oh, clearly, his finger's bothering him, or there's some other nagging injury there.

ASAD ALVI: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah. OK, so who is next on my rapid-fire board? Pascal Siakam.

ASAD ALVI: What can we say? We've already talked about Pascal so much. Basically, he's just a better version-- he's the best version of himself.

I think, again, with him, it's just now-- before, where in 2019, he was kind of like-- every single possession down, he was like, oh, can I do this? And then he'd just do something.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: Now it's like, he knows what he's doing.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: He knows exactly what he's looking for. He knows exactly how to manipulate the defense. He knows exactly who's going to be open. He understands his role as a playmaker. He's basically just matured as a player.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: And, like, he's the legitimate leader of the team. And there's really no question about his role and how good he is. And the sky's the limit for him, right?

IMMAN ADAN: It's so fluid, and I don't think I would have ever called him a fluid player. Like, it looked very herky-jerky. He looked like he was in his head. He looked like he would question himself in certain moments.

And now, he just--

ASAD ALVI: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: --the confidence with which he plays is--

ASAD ALVI: From before, where he would kind of have an idea, and he was like, all right, let me see, and then I'll just kind of react to it on the go. And now, it's like, no, I know exactly what I'm doing. I'm going to set up my defender this way, go back the other way. And I know I'm going to be open here. I'm going to get the shot off.

And it's just been like you're watching-- you're basically watching him come into his own as a professional and as, like, a number one option. And it's been fantastic. That's been my favorite development.

IMMAN ADAN: Fred VanVleet, another-- so much fun to watch.

ASAD ALVI: The development that he basically became Kyle Lowry?

IMMAN ADAN: [LAUGHS] I mean--

ASAD ALVI: Well, I think we saw-- I think the future for Fred in this league, I think we saw it in that first round bubble series against the Nets. Of course, it was like some ghost Nets team that had a bunch of G Leaguers there playing because they had a bunch of injuries. But we saw in that series, Fred was just, like, high volume 3-point shooter off the high pick and roll, taking deep 3's, being very aggressive. And he hit a ton of 3's.

And I was like, hey, if he's healthy enough, he should be able to do this long-term, like, in a bigger role. And that's what he's basically done this season. We saw some of it last season before COVID.

And for him to basically come out and say, hey, I'm going to be the best defender, I'm going to play the most minutes, and I'm going to lead this team-- he is undoubtedly the leader of the team. And he took his game up a level with his 3-ball, and being able to-- like, the mid-range shot has been fantastic for him.

So him just being able to take that next step and literally become the leader of the team after Kyle Lowry left is like-- that's, I think, the only thing that matters when it comes to Fred. And now, he's solidified as being, like, a top point guard in this league.

IMMAN ADAN: Which is crazy to say. And now, some of the young guys that I skipped over here-- Precious Achiuwa, my fave. Can't say enough good things about him. We didn't even talk about him at all in today's episode. Give me some positive development from Achiuwa.

ASAD ALVI: [? Presh ?] Curry, as people call him on Twitter now? Hey, Precious Achiuwa went from making me question if the guy had ever picked up a basketball at the start of the season with some of the plays he was making to like, now, it's like, is he the best player on the floor right now? Like, he's making much more sound decisions. He's attacking the basket well. He's finishing at the basket a bit better now.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: He's just making better decisions of what shots to take and when to take 'em. And he's just become a knockdown 3-point shooter, which is-- wow. And I think the biggest development in Precious's game has just been unlocking him as a defender.

IMMAN ADAN: Mm-hmm.

ASAD ALVI: One through five, so he's not just a big guy defender. It's like, oh, you can throw him on anybody, and he can guard them. And his footspeed is incredible.

So just seeing Precious kind of learn the game of basketball throughout the season and pick his spots, that's probably been the best development there. Because he-- like, he is the most athletic player on the floor every time he steps on. I think he's a top three most athletic player in the league.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

ASAD ALVI: 'Cause like, given his size, his strength, and his speed-- he's so fast. The court looks too small for him most of the time. So it's going to be fun to see him grow in the next couple of years.

IMMAN ADAN: I mean, look, it's-- like, I can't even-- his 3-point shooting, it's wild to me because it's not-- he doesn't even hit rim. I've said this a few times. It's like-- it's always money. It's something that you can bank on.

Like, I've just been killing that Max Kellerman, you know, Steph or Iguodala, who do I want taking the last shot? I want Achiuwa. He has been insane. What are his numbers here? Post--

ASAD ALVI: All-Star Break, he's like at 46% or something.

IMMAN ADAN: 45%, 44.7% from deep. That's insane!

ASAD ALVI: Yeah, it's been absurd. And it's like, that's kind of like-- if you can get that from Precious, like, wow. Like, you've now unlocked something in all those lineups. So sky's the limit for this team when these guys are growing like this. And it's--

IMMAN ADAN: Whew.

ASAD ALVI: --it's kind of insane that every single player is kind of growing in every single direction, where it's like, oh, no, these players can't just do one thing. They can do all the things. So we're just gonna--