The most surprising aspect of Precious Achiuwa's development

Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the emergence of Precious Achiuwa and what has been the most surprising area of growth for the 22-year-old. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

Video Transcript

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah, I know. On someone who I thought would go back and forth, at least at the start of the season-- I was talking to Heat fans and Heat podcasters and writers and just saying, I think that that's kind of the route it's going to be for a guy like Precious Achiuwa, you know, the [INAUDIBLE] But that's not been the case.

And I think in large part, that's because the Raptors needed him. And like, they could not-- they needed as many bodies as they could get. And he plays such a vital role for what this team needs, especially just being able to guard big guys.

KATIE HEINDL: Mm-hmm.

IMMAN ADAN: But he's been-- I mean, you just mentioned it, his ability to catch that lob-- one thing from Dalano is not anything I would have expected from him earlier this year. And I saw a tweet, I think it was from Siegel, who said that he's shooting 37% or 38% from deep since January 1. And he is my favorite 3-point shooter. He is-- you know, move over, Andrea Bargnani, he is the enigma of all enigmas now.

My favorite thing about his 3's are that they never hit rim. Like, there was one against the Cavs-- and I tweeted it out. I was like, oh my gosh, a Precious 3 hit front rim.

They never hit rim. It's either all net, like a swish, or it's an air ball, or it's hitting the top of the backboard and has, like, no chance. Like, he's either missing by a ton or making it. And just either way, he's allergic to the rim.

It's so much fun watching him shoot regardless of where that journey takes us, it's always a fun treat with Precious Achiuwa. What have you seen from him in terms of his development this season?

KATIE HEINDL: I really-- I mean, I was a Precious-- I think I was a Precious Achiuwa fan since I saw him playing in summer league. And I just thought, like, wow, this is a really complete player. I think you saw some growing pains, you know, probably earlier to mid in the season, when it just seemed like-- you know, there were times-- and we want to talk about how good Scottie has been at recognizing when the best opportunities might not come from him.

Story continues

Sometimes, Precious Achiuwa had trouble recognizing the same things, and like, wanting to get a little bit iso, kind of missing calls, and missing those reads that we talked about earlier. And part of me was like, OK, is this just a guy who's trying to establish himself in a rotation, who wants to play to his confidence and show the coaches that, like, yeah, maybe I'm going to ding up a read here, but I'll make up for it in this other way?

Because I think defensively, he's also shown such capability and much more, I think, versatility than I would have anticipated, like, right off the bat, especially for some of the defenses that Nick Nurse throws out there.

But I think it's-- it feels like a nice full circle a little bit to see him now come around and to be this-- especially on a team that always needs-- always is in need of another shooter.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: To see those numbers climbing, and climbing kind of reliably, it makes me feel like what we're seeing in Precious is here to stay. I believe him when he said earlier in the season, when he was talking to Khem about how Khem was really pushing him to just work on the basics and the fundamentals, and to keep things as simple as you could. And I really think that's got to be tough for a player like Precious Achiuwa. Dalano Banton's the same way, but guys that are as close to positionless, if you want to call it that, than not. Because they're being asked to do so much--

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: --in any given game, that's a difficult skill set for anyone to learn, let alone when you're just, like, your second year, really, in the NBA.

IMMAN ADAN: It's wild to me to think that, as well. It's so crazy to think that it's only his second year.

KATIE HEINDL: Yeah, yeah, because I think, again, he looks-- he just looks so much more complete. But like--

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: --yeah, when he-- it just must be tough to hold all that in your head and then to be like, OK, but I also have to be a really reliable shooter. Like, I have to work on my handle. Like, I have to get these reads right. You got to, like, stick certain things.

And I feel like he really did. He maybe had to pin down some of the basics for himself before he could really accelerate into this new gear.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah, and that's kind of why I wanted to see him get some run with the 905, is he can do so much that he just gets in his head and tries to do everything at one time. And you're just like, slow down a little bit. Like, let's calm down a little bit.

And I think he's playing a lot more within himself. He's still going to have moments where I'm just like, oh my god, what are you doing? But more-- but I feel like those are fewer and far between now than they were at the start of this year.

His shooting has just been ridiculous to watch from the corners, just his ability to do that. It's something that the Raptors really going to need moving forward. And I'm just waiting on the days that Siakam and Scottie and-- like, if you have your 6' 9" guys being able to shoot, if that's what the Raptors are banking on-- because part of me is like, yes, you look at what the Raptors need, they need more shooters. They need to be able to bring guys in in the offseason who can shoot.

I was a really big proponent of getting a guy like Eric Gordon at the trade deadline. The Raptors need shooting. But also, the Raptors are a team that believe they can teach shooting.

You know, you can't teach a guy to be 6' 9". You can't teach a guy to have a seven-foot wingspan. You can't teach a guy to be as athletic as most of these guys are on the team.

But you can teach a guy to shoot. And we're seeing that with Precious. And we're seeing-- we saw it initially with OG Anunoby. He came into the league as a guy who can't shoot, and was a lights-out shooter from day one for the Raptors. I don't really know what that's about.

But it's clearly something that they're banking on their ability to teach guys. And any time I get a little bit down on the Raptors' lack of shooting, I'm just like, if one of these 6' 9" guys hit, or two of these 6' 9" guys hit, the Raptors are going to be a very scary team. And that's always a lot of fun.

But Precious, the enigma of all enigmas. I'm so excited for what he can become.