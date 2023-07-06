Most important lesson Raptors' Gradey Dick has learned from Darko Rajakovic

Gradey Dick joined Amit Mann to discuss the most important thing he's learned from his on-court work with Darko Rajakovic. Full interview with Gradey Dick is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and our YouTube channel.

AMIT MANN: Actually, with Marquise, what are your thoughts on him? Because we haven't learned too much about him yet. I'm hoping to while I'm at Summer League, but your thoughts on him?

GRADEY DICK: Amazing. Amazing player, but even better person-- one of those guys that's going to-- me and him are going to have a relationship--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

GRADEY DICK: --off the court-- for our lives now, now that we're together. So it's one of those things where we start off as rivals, K State and Kansas playing against each other in college. And then that's just the thing with basketball, you know? Basketball really helps you meet new people, go new places. And it just kind of shows it right there, you can turn a rival to a good friend.

So it's one of those things that we'll carry on, and get to playing soon. So it's exciting.

AMIT MANN: What's the most revealing or eye-opening thing you've learned from Darko? There was the podium that you did at OVO, and you had said that-- there are a couple of things he's showing me where I was like, wow, OK. I haven't thought about that before. But I'm hoping you now, in this setting with me, you can actually tell us. Like, what is, like, those things that you're just like, wow, I haven't thought about that before?

GRADEY DICK: I mean, first of all, it's just amazing being in here, in the open gym, kind of like this, where we can learn new things as a team. But personally, the thing that I took away that was the biggest-- our workouts back in Toronto was really the pace to my game, because that's one of the things I told them that I need to work on the most coming into a thing-- just being consistent with my shooting, but also upgrading just the pace my game, where I can handle the ball, and stuff like that.

So just different actions where I had not done any of that in my life, and he puts me that through the first day. And it's just little things like that, that they don't seem too big, but it's really the little things that kind of really matter, because I'm trying them out here, and it's being effective. So just kind of goes back to that footwork, where I can-- with the ball, where I can kind of get to new spots, and just get to the spots where I shoot high volume.

So it's little things like that he kind of puts in the game. So--

AMIT MANN: I know you want to get better at everything right now, but is your ball handling-- is that, like, number two or three on the list?

GRADEY DICK: I mean, yeah, it's up there because, obviously, I come across as a shooter. But it's one of those things that opens up part of my game. But I feel like my ball handling is solid right now. But I mean, it's something you can always get better at, and I'm going to get better out here.

AMIT MANN: Man this was very fun. Thank you so much, much appreciated. Maybe we can share some Lay's chips one day. That would be awesome. I'll get ketchup, obviously.

GRADEY DICK: Yeah, ketchup ones.

AMIT MANN: All right. Thanks, bro. Appreciate you.

GRADEY DICK: Thank you.

AMIT MANN: Thanks, everyone. Talk soon.

