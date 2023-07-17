Most families now pay more for child care than housing

Some Tampa Bay parents are struggling to not only find child care, but also afford the cost as it outpaces the price of housing for some families, according to a report by Child Care Aware of America. “We got kicked off the waitlist for three different home daycares before Ellowynne was even born, so yes, very stressful part of my unplanned pregnancy,” said Pinellas County mother Morgan Nelson. “I was on six different waiting lists of the only six places I could find that would take zero to one (year old.) I had no idea how I was going to go back to work at all.” Nelson said she kept calling the learning center next to her work in Clearwater that had a capped closed waitlist of 45 families. She eventually got in.