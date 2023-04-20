Most Californians experience unhealthy levels of pollution, 2023 State of the Air report shows
According to a report released Wednesday by the American Lung Association, 98% of Californians are experiencing unhealthy levels of air pollution in their communities. The ALA has been producing its annual "State of the Air" report for 24 years. During that time, the organization, which advocates for policies promoting clean air strategies, has tracked the status of ozone and particle pollution for every U.S. county. This year's update covers the three-year period from 2019 to 2021 using EPA records of Air Quality Index observations.