Most ballot questions pass in Maricopa County
24 of 34 questions poised to Maricopa County voters in some cities and school districts are on their way to passing.
24 of 34 questions poised to Maricopa County voters in some cities and school districts are on their way to passing.
The Atlanta Braves knocked out the Houston Astros to claim their first World Series since 1995.
The Chicago Blackhawks held settlement talks Tuesday with an attorney for Kyle Beach, who is suing the team for allegedly covering up a sexual assault in 2010.
Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell posted a 26-save shutout for the Maple Leafs in a 4-0 win over a depleted Golden Knights lineup.
Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death after a reported car accident early Tuesday morning.
Golden Knights netminder Robin Lehner took time to share his heartfelt support for Kyle Beach after a tough loss in Toronto on Tuesday.
A third-party investigation by an independent law firm found Cheveldayoff was among a group of team leaders who discussed allegations by prospect Kyle Beach against video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.
Jake Allen's second shutout in as many weeks felt less frantic than the first. The Montreal Canadiens' starting goalie blocked 22 shots in a 3-0 win over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Soler Power was on full display this World Series.
The Ben Simmons standoff keeps getting uglier.
Mitch Marner finally snapped his 16-game scoreless streak during the 5-4 OT win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Toronto winger looks to have rediscovered some confidence and Marner's magic will be essential if the Leafs are to make this season more successful than last.
Students at a Pittsburgh-area high school have been banned from attending its hockey games after sexually explicit chants rained down on a female goalie.
The wife of a former coach in the Penguins organization is preparing to a file a sexual assault lawsuit against the organization and former assistant GM Bill Guerin.
The Bulls are a team built in DeRozan's image.
The pain of dealing Miller hit home for Paton. But that doesn't mean the trade was a bad deal for the Broncos -- or anyone else involved.
If this excerpt is any indication, Pippen's forthcoming memoir is going to be a barn-burner.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be breathing fresh air thanks to Man United's 3-0 victory vs. Spurs on the weekend, but he can't rest his laurels with superior cross-town rivals Man City marching into Old Trafford.
The Braves won their first World Series Championship since 1995 on Tuesday, shutting out the Astros in Game 6. Atlanta’s bats, defense and pitching were unbeatable and Jorge Soler earned MVP honors. The NFL trade deadline was fairly quiet, despite the very loud #FreeOBJ movement taking to the Twitter streets, demanding the Browns send Odell Beckham Jr. elsewhere. Plus, you’ll never guess the soundtrack OBJ Senior used in his Instagram post of his son’s lowlights in Cleveland… awkward!
HOUSTON (AP) — Most of the season, it just seemed this wasn’t their year. They dropped their first four games, and soon injuries piled up. They lost their most dynamic player before the All-Star break. They were stuck below .500 in August. Yet out of nowhere, suddenly, these Atlanta Braves transformed themselves and took off. Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and the Braves breezed to their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Game 6. Max Fr
The ex-Mets manager lost narrowly as an independent.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Russell Westbrook added 27 points and the Los Angeles Lakers swept back-to-back games against the Houston Rockets with a 119-117 victory Tuesday night. Anthony Davis had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, who have won three straight and five of six after an 0-2 start to their reboot season. After dominating Sunday's visit from Houston, Los Angeles struggled through the first half and trailed by 11 in the t