Who has the most appealing coaching vacancy in the NFL?
There are a number of open jobs across the league, but it's going to be tough for a coach to find a better situation than the one in Jacksonville.
There are a number of open jobs across the league, but it's going to be tough for a coach to find a better situation than the one in Jacksonville.
The Sixers will remain in New York while undergoing contact tracing.
The Mets should try to go the Mookie Betts route and lock up Lindor long-term.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is looking to save his reputation against a Saints team looking for their second Super Bowl win of the Drew Brees era.
Ontario has given the green light for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators to play home games this season, all but finalizing the NHL's plan for an all-Canadian division.
Irving didn't inform Nash of his absence or respond when his head coach checked in.
Mystery over Watson's cryptic tweet Tuesday appears to have been solved.
The San Antonio Spurs head coach spoke on Thursday about the attack on the United States Capitol, and called out GOP senators Cruz, Hawley and Graham for enabling President Trump.
There will be no shortage of intrigue when NFL playoff action kicks off on Saturday.
Matt Dumba was denied service from a car shipping business for advocating against racism.
Cleveland has waited 18 years for the Browns' return to the playoffs, and when they finally have ... COVID.
Players across the NBA have condemned the storming of the U.S. Capitol and decision to not bring charges against the officer who shot Jacob Blake.
Waiting to see if Biden's schedule will be freed up for the lone occasion the Lakers travel to take on the Washington Wizards, and gathering information on what the White House COVID-19 protocols will look like are all determining factors, sources said.
Norman Powell had a career year for the Raptors last season. William Lou and Josh Hart break down the stats behind his bad start in 2021 and ask what Toronto fans can realistically expect from the 27-year-old.
Looking for some sleepers to take a chance on in your fantasy hockey drafts? We've got you covered.
Veteran sports journalist Stephen A. Smith and ESPN are teaming up for a new weeknight series that will air exclusively on ESPN+.
MANCHESTER, England — The owner of Manchester City has bought the oldest surviving FA Cup trophy, which the club won in 1904 for the first piece of silverware in its history.The cup — used in the competition from 1896-1910 — had been removed from the National Football Museum in Manchester in 2019 and put up for auction by its then-owner.Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, City’s owner since 2008, bought the cup at auction and loaned it back to the museum in a purchase made “for the benefit of English football,” the club said Friday.“We feared we may never see it again and that Britain would be losing the FA Cup for good,” said Tim Desmond, chief executive of the National Football Museum, adding that loaning it back preserves “our sporting heritage in this country.”The club did not disclose the price but Bonhams auction house in London announced in late September that after “spirited bidding” an anonymous buyer paid 760,000 pounds ($1 million) for the cup.The trophy is considered by England’s Arts Council as an item of international historic significance and was lifted by City’s players after a 1-0 win over Bolton in the FA Cup final in 1904.The club said the victory helped to establish football into Manchester’s wider cultural life, with the city better known at the time for its rugby.“Winning this actual trophy in 1904 was a turning point for the club and for the city of Manchester in that it firmly cemented football in the heart of its community,” Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.City has won the FA Cup six times, most recently in 2019. The team's latest bid to capture the trophy begins on Sunday when Pep Guardiola's side hosts Birmingham in the third round.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
ZURICH — FIFA will let teams use concussion substitutes at next month’s Club World Cup in an effort to better protect players with head injuries.The seven-team tournament in Qatar will be “the first international competition to test” improved concussion protocols in soccer, FIFA said Friday.FIFA cited a key aim of “reducing the pressure on medical personnel to make a quick assessment” of an injured player on the field.Players with suspected head injuries can be replaced permanently in Club World Cup games in addition to the team's five substitutes.The Club World Cup features title holders from each of the six continental confederations, plus the domestic champion of host Qatar.The tournament draw will be made on Jan. 19 in Zurich.___More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
AMSTERDAM — Sébastien Haller ended his underwhelming 18-month spell at West Ham by signing for Ajax for 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on Friday in a move that bolsters the Dutch league leader's injury-hit front line.The Ivory Coast striker joined West Ham from Eintracht Frankfurt for a club-record fee of $55 million in July 2019, but only scored 14 goals and lost his place in the team midway through last season to Michail Antonio, a converted midfielder.West Ham decided to sell Haller even though Antonio has been hit by injury problems in recent weeks, leaving manager David Moyes with few alternatives up front.Ajax made its move for Haller, who has a contract until June 2025, with David Neres, Lassina Traore, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Bryan Brobbey all sidelined with injuries.“This is a club that you can perform, you can play Champions League, you can fight for the title every season,” Haller said in a video posted on Ajax's website.The transfer reunites Haller with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, his former coach at FC Utrecht, where he played for 2 1/2 years.Haller said he had remained in contact with Ten Hag, a coach he said gave him confidence during his productive spell in Utrecht.“This is something you can't forget,” Haller said.His arrival in Amsterdam comes just days before Ajax takes on second-place PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.“I hope I will be there and ... I just hope to score and win the game," Haller said. "That would be the dream and the perfect start for my new adventure in Ajax.”___This story has been corrected to show that the Ajax coach's name is spelled Erik, not Eric.___More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Will Allen won a national championship at Ohio State 18 years ago and played nearly all of his 12 seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers.His former teams have quite a busy weekend.Led by Tom Brady, the Buccaneers (11-5) are in the playoffs for the first time since 2007 when Allen played safety for them. They’ll visit Washington (7-9) in an NFC wild-card game on Saturday night.The Steelers (12-4) host the Cleveland Browns (11-5) in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night.On Monday night, Ohio State (7-0) faces Alabama (12-0) for the national championship.“Tom Brady, obviously, he’s a Hall of Famer,” Allen said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “He knows how to will the team and will his way to victories. He’s done that time and time again. I don’t think it’s going to be any different. I think if he doesn’t make mistakes, doesn’t turn over the ball, gets the ball to those playmakers that they have, they have a great chance because their defence is unreal. They have a great chance to make it to the NFC championship. And then it’s the best team that doesn’t make mistakes.”As for the Steelers, Allen views Ben Roethlisberger as a difference-maker.“I think it’s a grind for him when you’re in your 17th season, 38 years old, you had a devastating injury to your throwing arm the previous year,” said Allen, who is three months younger than Roethlisberger. “It’s tough. He’s taken a lot of hits. He was playing in the NFL when there was no protection against quarterbacks. So now he’s got to muscle and will his way through. I think he can. He’s instinctively one of the best quarterbacks in the league, one of the best quarterbacks ever to play. And he’s going to have to rely heavily on that and get the ball downfield to those playmakers. If he doesn’t throw interceptions, they’ll play in the AFC championship game.”Both the Buccaneers and Steelers are favourites to win their games. The Buckeyes are 8-point underdogs against Alabama so they have the toughest challenge.”(They have to) not be nervous, not be scared,” Allen said of Ohio State. “You’ve got to mix up defences because Devonta Smith is real. He’s going to go for 200 (yards) if they don’t do something to slow him down. And, offensive game-planning has to be on point just like it was against Clemson. Throw some different wrinkles in there, things they haven’t seen before. Throwing to the tight ends was huge. They haven’t thrown to the tight end in three or four years at Ohio State. And to be able to do that in critical moments of the game in the red zone when they failed at that last year was huge. So throw those little wrinkles in, keep them guessing, and defence play nasty, play fearless. And, I think we have a great chance of winning late in the fourth quarter.”Allen has transitioned well to life after football. He’s a venture capitalist about to join a firm in Pittsburgh that plans to support underrepresented founders, including African-Americans and women who need capital.“I tell everyone I’ve been an entrepreneur and investing in myself since I was 8 years old," Allen said. "To be able to make it to the NFL and the ups and downs and the volatility and risk that I’ve taken has prepared me from that standpoint, from a mental standpoint. I’ve also been taking reps by making an investment with my own wealth into companies and helping these companies grow, scale and expand their businesses.”Allen is also among an all-star cast of athlete investors in PlayersTV.“I’m really excited about PlayersTV,” he said. “It’s the first all-athlete media platform, and also owned by athletes, to showcase real-life stories and real live content on the other side of the court or the field. And, it’s really it’s exciting.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press