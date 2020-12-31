The most-anticipated games of 2021

There are no shortage of problems to point out, but four trends stand out as the main reasons why the Raptors are losing.
Zdeno Chara is leaving the team he has captained for the last 14 seasons.
Happy birthday to The King.
Finland improved to 3-0 at the world junior hockey championship with a 6-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at Rogers Place.
Ball flashed his upside as the Hornets won in yet another blowout by an NBA road team.
Israel Adesanya will move up in weight and challenge fellow UFC champion Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259 in March.
Philip Rivers isn't ready to call it a career yet, but he knows NFL teams could feel differently.
The NBA announced encouraging news from the first full week of its new season.
Terrell Owens says he knows "for a fact" Donovan McNabb was out drinking before Super Bowl XXXIX.
It's never too early to start thinking about the 2021 fantasy football season.
Let's continue our fantasy hockey positional previews with the most important position: Forwards.
When Jason Witten entered the NFL 17 years ago as a third-round pick in Dallas, his famously blunt coach, Bill Parcells, delivered him a simple message.“He taught me early on, reliability, dependability, consistency, that’s how you make it in this game,” Witten said Wednesday. “Those are traits that I’ve kept near and dear to me for my entire career.”For nearly two decades that included a one-year interruption in the “Monday Night Football” announcing booth, Witten has taken that advice to heart.The 38-year-old Witten has missed only one game in 17 seasons in the NFL and will break Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez’s record for tight ends with his 271st career game in Sunday’s season finale for the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) against the Denver Broncos (5-10).“To have an opportunity like this, I think that’s just the way I tried to play,” Witten said. “I think in this league, the minute you feel like you’ve arrived or you belong, you’re going to get passed up. I think my advantage and kind of my edge for me was that every day of every moment, I never felt like this game owed me anything. I had to go earn it. That’s go out there and play. You hear people talk about it often. It’s a ‘show me’ game.”Witten has shown plenty in a career that featured 11 Pro Bowl berths, first-team All-Pro selections in 2007 and 2010, and some of the most prolific stats anyone has put up at the position.He had eight seasons with at least 75 catches, four 1,000-yard campaigns and ranks second all-time at the position with 1,228 receptions and 13,046 yards, and is fifth with 74 TDs.The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal for a veteran presence in the tight ends room and are pleased with what they got despite only 13 catches for 69 yards.“He’s been great for the tight ends, he’s been great for me, he’s been great for our offence,” coach Jon Gruden said. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to have a lot of team gatherings, team meals, team meetings because of the protocols and the quarantines and all that stuff. But he’s had a real impact on our guys. ... He’s one of the great war daddies of all-time and he’s going to break Tony Gonzalez’s record on Sunday, and it’s great to have been a small part of that.”Witten said he hasn’t decided whether he wants to try to come back next season or retire for good. He stepped away once already after the 2017 season to replace Gruden as analyst on “Monday Night Football” for ESPN.That didn’t go well and Witten returned to the Cowboys in 2019 before signing with the Raiders this past off-season. Gruden said he believes Witten could follow his path again and get into coaching if he wanted.“I think he’d be a great coach,” Gruden said. “I think after seeing what we went through this year, I’d say hell no, I think he’s going to get back into TV or go do something else. But yeah, I think he’d be a stellar coach. I think he’d be a Tom Landry, a Bill Cowher. I think he’s got very good football intellect, he’s got great motivational skills, he’s an excellent communicator and he loves the game.”NOTES: DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) was placed on IR. ... DE Takk McKinley, who was claimed off waivers in November, won’t play this season for the Raiders. He went on IR with a groin injury as soon as he arrived and hasn’t recovered. ... S Jeff Heath (concussion) was activated from IR and DB Daryl Worley was activated from the COVID-19 list. ... RB Jalen Richard was placed on the COVID-19 list. ... T Trent Brown (knee), G Denzelle Good (ankle), DT Maurice Hurst (calf) and DB Lamarcus Joyner (thigh) did not practice.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
Given Prescott’s unresolved contract situation, would he have any input on the next coordinator, which would be Prescott’s third in four seasons?
EDMONTON — Russia snapped Sweden's extended win streak at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday, clinching a 4-3 overtime victory in Edmonton. Marat Khusnutdinov scored the game winner with just 5.6 seconds left in extra time. Yegor Afanasiev, Rodion Amirov and Kirill Kirsanov all scored in regulation and Russia's record improved to 2-1-0-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses). Sweden (2-0-1-0) forced the three-on-three overtime when, with a minute left on the clock, New Jersey Devils prospect Alexander Holtz released a rocket of a shot that bounced off the shin of Noel Gunler and into the Russian net. Holtz and Vancouver Canucks prospect Arvid Costmar also scored in regulation. Sweden went into Wednesday's game having won 54 straight in group play at the tournament. The Swedes will face the U.S. in a final preliminary round game on Thursday. Russia will play in the quarterfinals Saturday. GERMANY 5, SWITZERLAND 4 Germany withstood a late barrage to beat Switzerland 5-4 and improve to 1-1-0-2 in preliminary round play. The victory secured the Germans a spot in Saturday's quarterfinals. Buffalo Sabres prospect John-Jason Peterka opened the scoring 4:38 in, added a second goal before the end of the first period, and completed his hat trick with an empty-net strike late in the third. Tim Stutzle, picked third overall by the Ottawa Senators at this year's NHL draft, had two goals and three assists for the Germans. Germany was up 5-2 with less than three minutes on the clock, but Switzerland (0-0-0-4) refused to go quietly, with Noah Meier and Simon Knak adding goals in the final minutes. Noah Delemont and Ronny Daehler also scored for the Swiss. Germany's Florian Bugl stopped 31-of-35 shots, and Thibault Fatton made 20 saves for Switzerland. FINLAND 6, SLOVAKIA 0 Finland improved to 3-0 with a 6-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at Rogers Place. The win sets up a showdown with Canada (3-0) for first place in Group A on New Year's Eve. Samuel Helenius scored two goals for Finland, while Santeri Hatakka, Kasper Simontaival, Topi Niemela and Anton Lundell added singles. Finland outshot Slovakia 50-12. Slovakia finished the preliminary round with one regulation win, one overtime loss and two regulation losses. The team has secured a spot in the quarterfinals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020. The Canadian Press
DALLAS — LaMelo Ball scored 22 points, Miles Bridges had 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets blew out Dallas 118-99 in the Mavericks' home opener Wednesday night.Terry Rozier, who scored 18 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run to start the second half, giving the Hornets a 25-point lead coming off their first win — over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets — after an 0-2 start.Charlotte silenced Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who are still without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis as the 7-foot-3 Latvian recovers from knee surgery.Still, Dallas was coming off its first victory after dropping the first two games as well, a 51-point blowout at the Los Angeles Clippers that included an NBA-record halftime lead of 50 points (77-27).“For us it’s just about building and growing,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said. “We didn’t have the best training camp. There’s a lot of factors there, but I believe now we have found our footing.”The Hornets were up 68-57 at the break and outscored Dallas 30-12 in the third quarter. Doncic was limited to 12 points for the game and sat the fourth with the game out of reach while Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 18 points.“Their game plan was to come out as aggressively and as physically as they could and try to take any rhythm out of our game,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “They succeeded on some levels. It’s clear Luka doesn’t have his rhythm yet.”Charlotte went 5 of 10 from 3-point range in the third while the Mavericks missed their first nine after the break from long range, including three in one possession, and finished the quarter 1 of 15 from beyond the arc. Dallas was 11 of 41 for the game.Ball, the third overall pick in the draft, finished 7 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 5 from deep and made all four free throws to easily beat the high from his first three games of 13 points. The 19-year-old had eight rebounds and five assists.“He's growing up right before our eyes,” Bridges said. “As long as he's playing his game and having fun, we just want to focus on the defensive end.”Devonte Graham's 3 gave the Hornets their first 25-point lead, and Jalen McDaniels made it 90-60 midway through the third with an alley-oop layup.The Hornets had no trouble with a Western Conference playoff qualifier from last season despite 4-of-16 shooting from Gordon Hayward, who scored 11 points.TIP-INSHornets: Washington, McDaniels and centre Bismack Biyombo had little trouble getting good looks close to the rim, combining to go 11 of 18 from the field. Washington scored 11 points, McDaniels 10 and Biyombo nine. ... All 16 of Bridges' rebounds were on the defensive end.Mavericks: Porzingis went through his first full workout Tuesday after Dallas returned from its season-opening three-game trip. Carlisle says Porzingis is still on track for a January debut. ... Dallas shot 30% in the second half after being right at 50% at halftime. ... Doncic backup Jalen Brunson scored 16 points, and Maxi Kleber had 12 — all on first-quarter 3-pointers.TESTY JOHNSONJames Johnson was ejected along with Cody Martin after the two had an altercation late in the fourth quarter. Johnson, a newcomer who figured to add toughness to the Dallas roster, was called for a technical from the bench in the first quarter before even entering the game.UP NEXTHornets: Memphis visits Charlotte on Friday after sweeping the season series last year. The Hornets had won the previous five meetings.Mavericks: Miami visits Dallas on Friday in what could be the third meeting between Doncic and Slovenian countryman Goran Dragic. Doncic is 0-4 against the Heat, who have won six consecutive games against the Mavericks.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSchuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
Among our favorites: Lamar's legendary MNF performance. Tom Brady's instant meme lapse. And Derrick Henry's nastiness.
Oklahoma rushed for over 400 yards against a depleted Gators team.
SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct an NBA team, taking over the San Antonio Spurs after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.James celebrated his 36th birthday with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the Lakers’ third double-digit victory. The teams will compete the two-game set Friday night.Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Popovich screamed at Brown and entered the court following a non-call on DeMar DeRozan’s attempted layup and a subsequent attempted rebound by Drew Eubanks. Popovich was applauded as he exited the court by several of the team’s family members in attendance.Hammon took over the team’s huddles during timeouts and walked the sideline following Popovich’s ejection. Hammon was the first full-time female assistant coach in league history.Tim Duncan took over last season when Popovich was ejected against Portland on Nov. 16, 2019. The Hall of Famer opted not to return as assistant this season.A three-time All-American at Colorado State, Hammon played for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars in the WNBA as well as overseas before retiring to join Popovich’s staff in 2014.Dennis Schroder had 21 points, Anthony Davis had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers. Dejounte Murray had 29 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Spurs.HEAT 119, BUCKS 108MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat engineered a 58-point turnaround against the Milwaukee Bucks in 24 hours. And just like that, an embarrassing loss was avenged.Goran Dragic scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and the Heat beat the Bucks a day after Milwaukee made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers on the way to a 47-point romp on Miami’s home floor.Tyler Herro had 21 points and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds for Miami, which trailed by 14 early in the second half and rallied to get a split of the two-game, two-night series against the team that finished with the NBA’s best record in each of the past two regular seasons.Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double — 26 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists — for the Bucks.CELTICS 126, GRIZZLIES 107BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 18 of his 42 points in the second quarter and Boston pulled away to its 10th straight victory over Memphis.Brown matched his career best of 34 points with three minutes left in the third and tied a career-high with seven 3-pointers made. Jayson Tatum scored 16 points, and Marcus Smart had 14.Hours after announcing they will be without leading scorer and reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant for three to five weeks because of a sprained ankle, the Grizzlies lost for the third time in four games. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis.NETS 135, HAWKS 141NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving shook off three rough quarters to score 17 of his 25 points in the fourth, Kevin Durant had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Brooklyn handed Atlanta its first loss.In the opener of a two-game series between the teams that was almost entirely about offence — the third game in Nets franchise where both teams had 100 points through three quarters — Irving couldn’t get into the act. He was just 3 for 16 from the field and getting badly outplayed by point guard counterpart Trae Young. But he made three 3-pointers in the final period after missing all seven through three as the Nets rallied to win after dropping two straight following their 2-0 start.Young had 30 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, and John Collins had 30 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawks won their first three for the first time since 2016.HORNETS 118, MAVERICKS 99DALLAS (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 22 points, Miles Bridges had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Charlotte blew out Dallas in the Mavericks’ home opener.Terry Rozier, who scored 18 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run to start the second half, giving the Hornets a 25-point lead coming off their first win, over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.Charlotte silenced Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who are still without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis as the 7-foot-3 Latvian recovers from knee surgery. Doncic had 12 points.The Associated Press
What can Ohio State do this year to pull the upset? We spoke to 10 coaches and scouts familiar with Ohio State and Clemson to see how the teams stack up this season.
Gregg Popovich's ejection opened the door for some NBA history.