MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temps heating up for the Valley today
Temperatures are expected to heat up for the Valley today with today's high of 106 degrees. Valley highs are forecast between 100 and 105 degrees over the next several days.
“I actually think [COVID-19 is] going to play more of a factor this year than last year."
Longtime Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley is leaving for Presbyterian College. Presbyterian competes at the FCS level.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Hurricanes as the Canadiens decided not to match their offer sheet.
The curtain fell on a uniquely memorable Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Sunday following closing ceremonies.
Day 5 of the US Open saw some huge upsets. Which favorites will fall during Day 6?
Max Verstappen has reclaimed the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.
Brooks Koepka was 3-over when he withdrew on Saturday after he hurt his wrist hitting a tree root.
Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.
It took just minutes for the Montreal Canadiens to find their replacement for Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
LAS VEGAS — Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault continued his winning ways in the UFC on Saturday, earning a unanimous decision over Dalcha Lungiambula on the undercard of a UFC Fight Night card. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 for the 31-year-old from Gatineau, Que. But Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain was choked out in the third round by Julian (Juicy J) Erosa. In the main event at the UFC's Apex production facility, American Derek Brunson submitted Eng
Bill Belichick was incorrect when he said a "high number" of vaccinated players were testing positive for COVID-19.
After a dominant day by the favorites, will Day 5 of the US Open bring major upsets?
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox scratched Nick Pivetta on Sunday and placed the right-hander on the COVID-19 injured list. Pivetta was slated to start against Cleveland at Fenway Park. Instead, he becomes the 10th Boston player — five position players and five pitchers — to go on the COVID-19-related injury list in the past 10 days. “You have to be patient,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of the situation, explaining how the Yankees and his close friend, manager Aaron Boone, handled it earlier
A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS Rookie Frank Schwindel is hitting .356 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs in 31 games since the Cubs claimed him off waivers from Oakland in mid-July. The 29-year-old homered into Wrigley Field’s video board, then hustled for a game-ending RBI single Saturday in a 7-6 win over Pittsburgh. Chicago has won five in a row and the Pirates have lost five straight. Schwindel is with his third team in the majors. He got a brief look
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night. A day after his throwing error from second allowed the winning run to score in Friday’s 3-2, 11-inning loss to San Francisco, Turner homered leading off the game to set the tone for the Dodgers’ fourth win in five contests. Buster Pos
The Bulldogs got a much-needed confidence boost in beating the perennial contenders. But Alabama still looms as college football's king.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit an impressive two-run home run and Joe Musgrove had a solid outing against one of his former teams as the San Diego Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 10-2 Saturday night. Tatis, who slugged his NL-leading 37th homer, also hit a go-ahead, two-run single during the four-run second inning for the Padres, who remain a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL's second wild-card spot. After taking
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic did not seek to keep his thoughts to himself on court Saturday, the way he mostly did through his first two U.S. Open matches. Instead, he let it all out, slapping his chest or sneering with a fist raised to celebrate success, pointing to his ear to ask the crowd for noise. This was the Djokovic everyone is so accustomed to seeing — yes, winning on the Grand Slam stage, of course, as he always does in this magical season, but also animated and into it, encouraging
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Houser pitched Milwaukee's first complete-game shutout since 2014, throwing a crisp three-hitter that led the Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Saturday night. Not since Kyle Lohse blanked Cincinnati on two hits on Sept. 24, 2014, had a Milwaukee pitcher gone the distance without allowing a run. The Brewers had played 1,011 games since then, marking the longest active streak in the majors. “It’s hard to do,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Credit to Adrian for gettin
If Saturday night’s 38-27 win over No. 16 LSU is any indication, UCLA could be a legitimate contender in the Pac-12 South.