MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: 80ºs sticking around for the weekend!

KNXV - Phoenix Scripps

It's shaping up to be a great weekend across the Valley! Temperatures will warm just a bit but, are still trending around 5 to 10 degrees below normal with highs staying in the 80s today and tomorrow. Early next week looks even warmer as highs approach the mid 90s on Monday and Tuesday.