Mosquitoes Swarm Home in Regional New South Wales Amid Heavy Rain

A farmer in central New South Wales, Australia, captured a cloud-like swarm of mosquitoes take over her verandah amid heavy rain and flooding in the region.

Video recorded by Nicole Frager on October 21 shows the swarm of bloodsucking insects. October 2022 was the wettest on record for New South Wales according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

Frager told Storyful that months of heavy rainfall created the perfect conditions for mosquito breeding on her property. “This video was taken after four nights of decent rainfall. The mosquitos came out with a vengeance,” Frager said.

“Our new calves need to be given a backline treatment right after they are born to try keep the bulk of mosquitos off them otherwise they get lethargic from the drop of their red blood cell count. Our working dogs and chooks are also coping a beating from them too,” Frager said

Australia’s science agency CSIRO, warned that the country is at risk of increased vector-borne diseases from my mosquitos when in La Nina rain cycles.

The BOM forecasted La Nina conditions were expected to continue until early 2023, bringing increased rainfall across northern and eastern Australia. Credit: Nicole Fragar via Storyful