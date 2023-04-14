Mosquito concerns following rainy winter
Mosquito concerns following rainy winter
Mosquito concerns following rainy winter
The ousted player also explains what he would have done in her shoes at the challenge.
The combat sports community offered mixed reactions to news that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will meet in the boxing ring this summer.
The Toronto Raptors have the challenge of navigating their roster back to contention with so many key players due for big new contracts soon.
Patrick Cantlay, the world No 4, has hit back at accusations of "brutally slow" play in the final round of the Masters, insisting he and playing partner Viktor Hovland also "waited all day on pretty much every shot". Cantlay also argued that slow play was inevitable in professional golf, "where every shot matters so much".
Savannah native Brian Harman jumped out to an impressive start on the first day of tournament play at RBC Heritage, but Viktor Hovland has scraped past to claim first place.
DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog just couldn't get his surgically repaired right knee ready for another playoff run. That's why, on the eve of the postseason, the Colorado Avalanche captain made the announcement Thursday he would be watching his teammates defend their Stanley Cup title from the sideline. “We’ve given it our best shot," said Landeskog, who missed the entire regular season following surgery in October. “It hasn’t worked out.” Landeskog's injury stems back to the 2020 bubble season
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Samuel Richard to an amateur tryout Thursday. Richard, who played with the U Sports champion University of New Brunswick Reds this season, will serve as backup to starting goaltender Joseph Woll on Thursday against the New York Rangers. Usual starter Ilya Samsonov has been ruled out for the regular-season finale, while netminder Matt Murray is out with a concussion. It's the fourth consecutive game the Maple Leafs will dress a goalie on an ama
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was removed from Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after appearing to lose track of outs and running into a double play. Facing Chris Bassitt, Báez doubled off the left field wall with one out in the second inning for his first extra base-hit this season. Báez didn’t run hard out of the batter's box, apparently thinking he had homered.
Mallory, who plays for the USWNT and the Chicago Red Stars, tore a patella tendon in her left knee during a game on Saturday
The NHL playoffs will not feature the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time since 2006. What went wrong for Sidney Crosby and Co. this season?
Potential owner Josh Harris owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils. NBA legend Magic Johnson is part of the bidding group.
Aaron Boone felt his Yankees were mistreated. Upset over the umpires' handling of a confusing play, Boone was ejected in the first inning Wednesday and New York's manager spent the rest of the game watching from his office as the Yankees rallied for a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in a wild series finale. More than two hours after being tossed, and despite getting a detailed explanation from Major League Baseball officials on what transpired, Boone was still dissatisfied with what resulted in the Yankees falling behind 2-0.
Wrexham need seven points from their final four games to guarantee they end a 15-year absence from the Football League
Six-year-old Christian Kandell gets a personal message from his favorite baseball player Manny Machado to meet him in person after viral video.
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Aerin Frankel stopped 18 shots as the United States shut out Germany 3-0 in the women's world hockey championship quarterfinals Thursday afternoon. Amanda Kessel, Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy each scored a goal as the Americans booked a spot in the semifinal. German goaltender Sandra Abstreiter made 49 saves in Germany's smallest margin of defeat to the Americans ever. The Americans are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2019 after losses to Canada in 2021 a
The Connor McDavid era has resulted in plenty of playoff disappointment in Edmonton, but the Oilers could flip the script this year.
Losing his PGA Tour card in 2020 was a wake-up call for Adam Svensson. After that disappointing experience the native of Surrey, B.C., realized he had to become a more disciplined golfer, working harder and being more diligent in his preparation. That new approach has paid dividends this season, with Svensson winning on the PGA Tour for the first time and rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings. "There's a fear that I have of, you know, what would I do if I didn't play golf?" said Svensson after pl
Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane punched teammate Leroy Sane in the face after the team's defeat to Manchester City. Mane, who used to play for Liverpool, and ex-Man City star Sane, were seen arguing on the pitch near the end of Tuesday's Champions League match. Sky Germany said Sane's lip was left bleeding and the pair had to be separated by the other players in the dressing room.
Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized Thursday after being hit in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Vanover was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning by a throw from Guardians All-Star Andrés Giménez. The 67-year-old Vanover was standing between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit.
Red Bull have won the opening three races of the 2023 Formula One season, but George Russell suspects they could be even more dominant.