Mosquito concerns following rainy winter

The Canadian Press

Losing his PGA Tour card in 2020 was a wake-up call for Adam Svensson. After that disappointing experience the native of Surrey, B.C., realized he had to become a more disciplined golfer, working harder and being more diligent in his preparation. That new approach has paid dividends this season, with Svensson winning on the PGA Tour for the first time and rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings. "There's a fear that I have of, you know, what would I do if I didn't play golf?" said Svensson after pl