Mosque Reduced to Rubble in Khan Yunis as Israel Responds to Hamas Attack

A mosque in Khan Yunis, Gaza, was reduced to rubble, video from October 8 showed, as Israel carried out airstrikes in response to a major Hamas assault the previous day.

At least 370 people were confirmed to have died in Gaza by the afternoon of October 8, Palestinian officials said.

The number of dead Israelis had risen to at least 600, local media said.

Video here shows the ruins of the Mohammad Amin Malaysian mosque. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful