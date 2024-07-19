Moses Brown scores and draws the foul

- Advertisement
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
The Jags will be looking fresh when Tom Coughlin is officially inducted into Pride of the Jaguars.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
The Americans will play South Sudan and Germany in London next before beginning their Olympic schedule.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Australia gave Team USA a run in their exhibition at Abu Dhabi. The Americans eventually prevailed, 98–82.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Lionel Messi left the game in the second half with an apparent right leg injury.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
That's a new one.
Rookie DaRon Holmes II's season is already reportedly over after sustaining an Achillies injury during Friday's NBA Summer League play.