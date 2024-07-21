Moses Brown hammers it home

- Advertisement
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer explained that he "hated" losing Paul George to free agency, but felt they could only offer so much and still field a competitive team.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
In June, Amari Cooper, Kyler Murray, Micah Parsons and Chidobe Awuzie all competed. But they weren't playing the game you think.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star is the new Home Run Derby champion.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Our summer 'Flip the Script' series rolls on with one of the most anticipated episodes yet. Who is this year's Puka Nacua: A dark horse rookie WR that becomes a must have in fantasy. Fantasy Pro's Derek Brown joins Matt Harmon to identify the deep sleeper rookie WRs that are in ideal situations that could make them instant impact fantasy rookies in 2024 and beyond.
The top picks of the 2024 NBA Draft looked solid in their Summer League debuts.