Moscow Court Extends Detention of WSJ Journalist Evan Gershkovich Into New Year

A Moscow court extended the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for a third time on Tuesday, November 28, scheduling his next hearing for the end of January 2024.

The Lefortovo District Court ruled Tuesday that Gershkovich could be held for a total of 10 months since his arrest in March 2023, pushing his next date in court until January 30, 2024.

Gershkovich, 32, was arrested during a work trip on March 29 on allegations of espionage, which both he and the Wall Street Journal deny.

The US citizen’s detention was upheld in October, and the court has denied previous appeals for him to be transferred to house arrest or be granted bail. Credit: Moscow Courts via Storyful