Mortgage rates plunge by largest amount in a year

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada on Thursday said the era of super-low interest rates was likely over and warned businesses and households to plan for higher borrowing costs than they have been used to in recent years. During the years of the pandemic, the central bank's policy rate was just 0.25% most of the time and never topped 1.75%. "It's not hard to see a world where interest rates are persistently higher than what people have grown used to," Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers told Advocis Vancouver, an association of financial advisers on the West Coast.