Mortgage rates plunge by largest amount in a year
Mortgage rates tumbled this week in the biggest one-week drop since last November. It’s the second straight week that rates have fallen, after rising for seven consecutive weeks.
VANCOUVER — Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before the COVID-19 pandemic. "It may be tempting to believe the low rates that we all got used to will eventually come back. But there are reasons to think they may not," Rogers said in a speech Thursday. According to her prepared remarks, the senior deputy governor said structural changes to the global economy, such a shift from saving to spending by
OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada on Thursday said the era of super-low interest rates was likely over and warned businesses and households to plan for higher borrowing costs than they have been used to in recent years. During the years of the pandemic, the central bank's policy rate was just 0.25% most of the time and never topped 1.75%. "It's not hard to see a world where interest rates are persistently higher than what people have grown used to," Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers told Advocis Vancouver, an association of financial advisers on the West Coast.
Investors need to own at least two or three of the most dominant companies on the stock market to get ahead, Warren Buffett's business partner says.
Canada’s housing agency is warning of a looming “shock” for borrowers renewing their mortgages as a new analysis shows the pain of higher interest rates is starting to put pressure on some homeowners.
Higher interest rates combined with stricter regulations have some Canadians beginning to second-guess the wisdom of investing in a short-term rental property. Deana Steele says she has never seen as many condo and vacation homes for sale as there are in Kelowna, B.C. right now. The founder of Keys to Kelowna Properties Inc., a luxury vacation rental management agency, said the lake-front city'sreal estate market is currently "saturated" by properties zoned for short-term rental use. Some of the
Warren Buffett sold nearly $500 million of stocks in a 20-year period, and counted Walmart and Wells Fargo among his holdings, ProPublica reported.
SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. says its net loss for the second quarter was $324.8 million, compared with $305.8 million a year earlier. The company says its net loss from continuing operations was $148.2 million, compared with $196.5 million during the same quarter last year. Revenues for the quarter were $82.1 million, down from $100.4 million a year earlier. The company says its Canadian cannabis business delivered its third consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth while signif